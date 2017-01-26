Mobile
Indians celebrate Republic Day

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed attends celebrations in New Delhi

Indians celebrated 68th Indian Republic Day on January 26. The Constitution of India came into force on this day in the year 1950. This was celebrated with a military parade at the Rajpath, or “King’s Way”, the ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi. Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces attended the parade as Chief Guest at to the celebrations.

RaviRaj Chikkamanathi: “Celebrating unity in Diversity.. Happy Republic Day to all.” ߘ?

Anu Rag: “Though India became a free nation on August 15, 1947, it declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. A salute of 21 guns and the unfurling of the Indian National Flag by Dr. Rajendra Prasad heralded the historic birth of the Indian Republic on that day. Thereafter 26th of January was decreed a national holiday and was recognised as the Republic Day of India. The Constitution gave the citizens of India the power to choose their own government and paved the way for democracy. Dr. Rajendra Prasad took oath as the first President of India at the Durbar Hall in Government House and this was followed by the Presidential drive along a five-mile route to the Irwin Stadium, where he unfurled the National Flag.” 

Liverpool FC: “Happy Republic Day to all our fans in India!

#LFCIndia” 

Jaison M Raju: “Happy republic day to all friends.”

@GOURDOLUI: “Wish all Indians a Happy #RepublicDay. Be happy and keep our nation clean. Proud to be Indian.”

@Rkrajasthan: “#RepublicDay.” 

Burj Khaifa in Dubai also lit up in the colours of the Indian flag on Wednesday night.

 @Happygur: “ @BurjKhalifa Thanks for such grand view. #India #BurjKhalifa #RepublicDay”

@sanketpote1: “Wish you happy 26th #RepublicDay.”

@RBeeranthbail: “Indian tricolors illuminating iconic Burj Khalifa for the 1st time, while the Dubai Fountains show is set to “Jai Ho” music. #RepublicDay”

 @ThisIsDSP: “Happy republic day! It’s beautiful to see the Indian flag on Burj Khalifa (Dubai), the tallest building in the world. Goosebumps! Jai Hind.”

- Compiled by Evangeline Elsa/ Community Solutions Editor

