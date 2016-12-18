Mobile
Indian Prime Minister facing many woes

‘It is indeed a good opportunity for Modi’s opponents to criticise him for his policies against the common man’

Gulf News
 

India is in financial throes. It is changing its financial face. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has introduced tough and unprecedented measures to curb black money and thereby giving a solid shape to India’s economic front. The entire country is tasting the impact of the measures, including the cooperative banks, which have been acting as the country’s backbone to improve the lot of the poor and middle class.

It is indeed a good opportunity for the Modi baiters and gives them a good chance to criticise Modi for his policies against the common man. The impact of the strong measures adopted by the Modi government has sunk the entire nation in financial turmoil. They say it will take three months for the country to take off again. The stock and share market has fallen, deeply affecting the fortunes of the traders and other businessmen. Most critics have vastly misunderstood the ethos and principles behind the whole programme. Already the rush of counterfeit currency has abated and the corrupt black marketers find it impossible to bring their ill-gotten money to the banks. Terrorist activity, too, has been stopped to a considerable extent.

The move has been monumental as they struck the black market with the suddenness of a summer storm! The entire nation seems to be under Modi with a sense of good and sacrifice.

But the need of the hour is the active support of an efficient bureaucracy, which will wholeheartedly execute the ideas of the prime minister. In a scenario of competitive religiosity and caste differences and strange political rivalries, the bureaucracy is dumb and helpless.

Here the prime minister can adopt the methods of selecting bureaucracy from even the opposition given their experience in administration with integrity and character. The administration has to be a combination of the country’s financial wizards to save it from the adverse effects of the demonetisation as it has temporarily put the nation into a financial impasse.

It is the duty of all citizens to support the government in its attempts to root out corruption, hoarding and other undesirable acts, which put the nation backward! Come on, India, let’s fight retrogrades and make India really great.

- The reader is based in Kerala, India.

