India welcomes Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed

Hashtags like #MarhabaHindustan, #UAE_IndiaDosti trend

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces is in India as Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations. Hashtags like #MarhabaHindustan, #UAE_IndiaDosti trended on Twitter,Facebook and Instagram on the first day of his visit.

Mrityunjay Prajapati: “India should make strong relation with UAE, it is the most secure and safe country.”  Kumar Himanshu: “Progressive and friendly leader of UAE is the chief guest. Most welcome to my India.”  Khan Sa’b: “Good to see... nice strong bonding between these two countries. Let peace love harmony be prevail in world.”  Abu Marwan Salfi: “Mashallah, the great leader of great country we salute you Shaikh Mohammed. Please teach some leadership qualities to our leaders too.”

@asif343: “UAE and India sign a memorandum of understanding on a $75 billion investment fund, bigger than CPEC(China-Pakistan Economic Corridor).”  @sirish71: “It is great to see leaders of UAE and India come together on one platform #RepublicDayParade”  @baderalkaabi: “#UAE and #India share political, economical and cultural. There are over a million Indians in the #UAE

#MarhabaHindustan #UAE_IndiaDosti”  @AbedAlblooshi: “Relations between the #UAE and #India are strong and based on cultural contacts between the peoples of the two countries. #Marhabahindustan”  @UAEembassyIndia: “#MBZ and #NarendraModi hold bilateral talks, cover wide ranging areas of mutual interest and cooperation. #uae_indiadosti” 

@MEAIndia: “New Vistas for a futuristic partnership! #IndiaUAE sign 14 agreements in varied fields for enhancing bilateral cooperation.”

