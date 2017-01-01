Improving the field of psychology in 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Improving the field of psychology in 2017

This year, mental health treatment needs to see more approaches with a holistic and chemical balance

Gulf News
 

The concept of mental health is rapidly growing more popular in many parts of the world. People are rightly realising that their mental states are directly correlated with their ability to lead healthy, happy lives. When problems such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) or eating disorders begin to infiltrate people’s lives and take over their thoughts and behaviours, solutions are sought to increase their chances at fighting these diseases.

The common mistake that is ordinarily made, however, especially in the UAE, is resorting to psychiatrists, exclusively. The problem with doing this is that many psychiatrists find drugs to be the inevitable answer to most problems, which can potentially create further dilemmas and consequences. Individuals afflicted with depression and anxiety become reliant on Xanax, insomniacs who have trouble sleeping end up needing regular high dosages of Panadol night and the addictions never cease. People who depend on psychiatrists end up placing their sanity in the hands of these helping professionals and rather than resort to chemicals as a cure, a more holistic approach to mental health is undoubtedly the optimal choice.

In order to treat patients most effectively and positively, psychiatrists and psychologists need to work together in order to create a treatment plan that will be most beneficial. Should one’s psychologist refer a patient suffering from a specific problem to a psychiatrist in order to fix a chemical imbalance, that patient needs to maintain sessions with both helping professionals for the purpose of avoiding addiction and creating a long-term solution instead of a temporary fix.

The field of mental health has the potential not only to save lives, but also to prevent downfalls and deterioration. In order to do that, both professionals in the field, as well as the general population, need to recognise the importance of integrated work and treatment plans. Rather than focus on one approach, such as a biomedical one, for example, a biopsychosocial approach would undoubtedly prove to be the most useful as it tackles all aspects.

More from Your View

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

For every child
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays