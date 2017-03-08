Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Imagine a day without women

Have women had enough? Women’s Day is typically marked with solidarity walks and messages of empowerment and equality. However, on March 8 this year, many people seem to be going beyond celebrating the role of women to asserting their equal position. The US saw a revival of the Women’s March, with #DayWithoutAWoman and many other countries highlighted the gender disparity at home and in the workplace.

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Have women had enough? Women’s Day is typically marked with solidarity walks and messages of empowerment and equality. However, on March 8 this year, many people seem to be going beyond celebrating the role of women to asserting their equal position. The US saw a revival of the Women’s March, with #DayWithoutAWoman and many other countries highlighted the gender disparity at home and in the workplace.

A strike and march across the US was promoted using #DayWithoutAWoman and #IStrikeFor

@astroehlein: “The Statue of Liberty has gone dark for #DayWithoutAWoman on #WomensDay”

@KeikoZoll: “On a #DayWithoutAWoman #IStrikeFor the end of limits to women’s access to healthcare written by men w/no medical backgrounds #ShePersisted”

@EgSophie: “I am CLOSED today, 3/8, for #DayWithoutAWoman. #IStrikeFor the women whose work is devalued and under-appreciated. I see you. I love you.”

@Briizzy3: “#Istrikefor equal pay for equal work, planned parenthood, my daughter who will break glass ceilings.”

@DavidYankovich: “It may be midnight in America, but dawn is coming. Today is a #daywithoutawoman, but nevertheless- she persisted.”

@tabithastb: “A #daywithoutawoman is a day without her. #ladyliberty”

@DisabilityPower: “Lights are out at the #StatueOfLiberty. A somber and surreal moment as we head into a #DayWithoutAWoman. @womensmarch #RESIST #WhyIMarch”

@EquitableEd: “Let’s ensure women everywhere in the world have this. Celebrate, change and challenge. #IWD17 #BeBoldForChange @WomenEd #WomenEd”

@janet_rice: “Fabulous crowd at #IWD17 Melbourne rally. A woman’s place is everywhere!”

@BeccaJJohansson: “Behind every successful woman is a tribe of women who have her back. Be the #tribe #BeBoldForChange #InternationalWomensDay #ShePersisted”

@Mark_Weinberger: “People remember what you do far more than what you say. #BeBoldForChange this International @WomensDay. @EY_WFF”

@EADHistory: “Remember when @SenWarren was silenced for “impugning” Jeff Sessions’s character, the guy who lied under oath? #ShePersisted #FireSessions”

@ajkashy: “And so we carry on! Against all odds. With hope. That one day there will be true and meaningful equality. Happy Women’s day! #womensday

@im_rayankhan: “A feminist is anyone who recognises the equality and full humanity of women and men. #prcWF #BeBoldForChange”

@AnnMbiruru: “@womensday bold to point out subtle bias in the work place because its consequences are not subtle”

@Joqqi: “@AnnMbiruru @womensday @gatuheirwe1 @WaturiWaMatu subtle bias can have huge ramifications - that you can’t see doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist”

@EllysePerryFC: “‘No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.’ – Jinnah #BeBoldForChange #IWD #IWD2017 #WomensDay”

@Danger6_1ID: “Today is #womensday May we be #inspired by their #strength and #celebrate their accomplishments and impact around the world. #BeBoldForChange”

@THM_Off: “Dear Mom, you will always and forever be the first woman I have ever loved this much.ߘ? Happy #Womensday #BeBoldForChange #womensday2017”

@PriyaBlue_V1: “Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother #womensday”

@UN: “On #WomensDay & every day women do care about a fair share of the load. @UN_Women”

— Compiled by Huda Tabrez/Community Web Editor

More from Your View

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Can minimalism save the world?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media