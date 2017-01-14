Mobile
How does our shopping method define us?

‘Ultimately, it’s the perception towards shopping and the money management, which is the cause of different spending patterns of every individual’

Gulf News
 

The preferences an individual makes based on his perceptions on certain things impacts his lifestyle to a great extent. Perception is nothing, but the point of view of a person about one thing or the other. One of the hot topics of this relevance could be spending habits of an individual or a family.

Nowadays we see people spending a lot at a sale during festive seasons or holidays. To top the whole excitement, the companies also focus on the majority of the population who would be the potential buyers. There are plenty of offers to pick for the customers that they would buy, even the luxury items as well during such offers as they would get good discounts. They may not have planned for it, but the offer seemed too attractive to neglect.

Ultimately, it’s the perception towards shopping and the money management, which is the cause of different spending patterns of every individual. Some people do selective purchases by taking what is required and focusing on their list alone, while many others do impulsive buying as the offers attract them easily and they don’t feel the need to think before the purchase of the product or checking its relevance to their shopping list and requirements. The preference of every individual is different from the other. Some people want to buy only branded clothes or items, while many others go as per the offer and want to buy anything that fits their pockets.

Recently, I was at a supermarket because there was a big sale of 50 per cent off going on and, like many others, I wanted to visit to check out what they were offering. Unlike a normal weekend, I saw massive crowds coming to spend.

No doubt, it’s fun to shop during such mega offers, as we get the best at lesser prices and even the branded clothes are at a reach for an average person. Even though, the thought process of people has been altered and affected, ultimately, they tend to follow suit with the company’s marketing strategies without verifying the necessity or the relevance of the product they are buying or whether the purchase weighs heavier on their pockets later on in credit card bills.

Only a few seem to actually plan their purchases, while the rest are just having a random approach or impulsive habit of spending.

Surely, the impact of the sale and the offers has a deep relevance on an individual’s mind to a great extent. I would be interested in hearing the opinions of others on this subconscious and compulsive need to spend on deals.

- The reader works in an accounts department of a company based in Dubai.

