Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Have you checked your heart health?

Heart disease remains the number one global cause of death

Gulf News
 

Is your heart healthy? Health data compiled from more than 190 countries show heart disease remains the number one global cause of death with 17.3 million deaths each year, according to Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, 2015.

In a poll, we asked Gulf News readers if they have ever had a screening to check their heart health. Only 31 per cent of respondents voted yes. A majority 69 per cent said they have never undergone tests.

According to Dr Samer Ellahlam a top cardiology expert in Abu Dhabi, one in three adults in the UAE may unwittingly be in the early stages of developing heart failure because they suffer from many of the associated risk factors. These risk factors include diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, diabetes and tobacco use which are already very prevalent among residents.

Do you try to keep your heart healthy? Tell us on readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Your View

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Is motherhood bad for a woman’s career?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party