Have you checked your heart health?

Is your heart healthy? Health data compiled from more than 190 countries show heart disease remains the number one global cause of death with 17.3 million deaths each year, according to Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, 2015.

In a poll, we asked Gulf News readers if they have ever had a screening to check their heart health. Only 31 per cent of respondents voted yes. A majority 69 per cent said they have never undergone tests.

According to Dr Samer Ellahlam a top cardiology expert in Abu Dhabi, one in three adults in the UAE may unwittingly be in the early stages of developing heart failure because they suffer from many of the associated risk factors. These risk factors include diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, diabetes and tobacco use which are already very prevalent among residents.

