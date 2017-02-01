Hashtag #Budget2017 trends

On Wednesday, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2017. The Indian government announced big changes and is also moving to abolish the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), while Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is getting a big makeover.

#Budget2017 - The hashtag trended worldwide as Indians across the globe used social media to discuss the updates, many news channels streamed the event live on social media channels including Facebook and video sharing platform, YouTube. Here are some points that were mentioned positively on social media by Indians:

Ashish Aggarwal: “Government is considering introduction of legislative changes to confiscate asset of person who abscond out of country after defaults #budget2017.”

Lakshmanan Sundararaj: “New law to confiscate properties of economic offenders who flee the country - Mallaya in trouble. #Budget2017”

Vinit Goenka: “#Budget2017-18 #Defence forces get centralised hasslefree rail ticket booking system: Finance Minister (FM) Jaitley”

Arin Timh: “Really I have to say that the way government is presenting the #budget2017, it’s really interesting. Hope all these will happen practically.”

Manabendra Dhara: “Model shops and establishment bill to open up additional opportunities for employment of women #Budget2017”

Bisharju Mech: “Head post office to be utilised as centre for rendering passport services: Arun Jaitley #Budget2017”

Muthuraman Rmb: “When too many don’t pay taxes the burden falls on tax compliant people - Jaitley. #budget2017”

Vijendra DT: “The total expenditure of budget 2017-18 has been placed at Rs 21.47 lakh crore #Budget2017” Ashish Ramesh Bhave: “#Budget2017 is proposed a good allocation on Infrastructural development - roads and railways.” Amit Sinha: “Waiting for the moment when the whole India will turn into economists and elaborate the implications of #Budget2017 even before the think tanks and economists will speak.” Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary: “#Budget2017 Bringing in high speed broadband to rural areas and panchayat is a good move and will boost access to digital services at low tariffs.” Raju Diwakar: “Waiting for #Budget2017 for better India.” Manoj Savarimuthuraj: “Income tax for smaller companies with turnover up to Rupees 50 crore reduced to 25 per cent #Budget2017”

Vivek Karwa: “All small companies and MSME’s to benefit hugely since the Tax rates have come down to 25% for those having turnover below 50 crores. Now let me see how politicians blame that large corporations have been benefitted.”

Vijay Kabra: “Always loved the flavour that ministers put in form of Hindi phrases in their speech. #Budget2017”

Sai Viswateja: “#LIC will implement senior citizen scheme, provide pension with a return of 8 per cent per annum for 10 years #Budget2017 #BudgetForBetterIndia”

Hari Prabhakaran: “Reduce income tax for smaller companies with an annual turnover up to Rupees 50 crore to 25 per cent: FM #Budget2017”

CA Mudit Jain: “Income tax to be reduced to 25℅ for companies having turnover less than 50 crores. #budget2017”

Anantha Krishnan Ramanujam: “#Budget2017 - We are committed to make our taxation rate reasonable, our tax administration more fair and expand the tax base of the country.”

Sashank Lavu: “#Budget2017 - Great news to farmers in Amaravati who gave their lands to government of Andhra Pradesh under a landpooling scheme.”

Ping Chant: “Arun Jaitley proposes tax relief for builders on unsold inventories #Budget2017.”