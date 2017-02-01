Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hashtag #Budget2017 trends

Indians across the globe used social media to discuss the new budget

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

On Wednesday, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2017. The Indian government announced big changes and is also moving to abolish the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), while Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is getting a big makeover.

#Budget2017 - The hashtag trended worldwide as Indians across the globe used social media to discuss the updates, many news channels streamed the event live on social media channels including Facebook and video sharing platform, YouTube. Here are some points that were mentioned positively on social media by Indians:

Ashish Aggarwal: “Government is considering introduction of legislative changes to confiscate asset of person who abscond out of country after defaults #budget2017.”

Lakshmanan Sundararaj: “New law to confiscate properties of economic offenders who flee the country - Mallaya in trouble. #Budget2017”

Vinit Goenka: “#Budget2017-18 #Defence forces get centralised hasslefree rail ticket booking system: Finance Minister (FM) Jaitley”

Arin Timh: “Really I have to say that the way government is presenting the #budget2017, it’s really interesting. Hope all these will happen practically.”

Manabendra Dhara: “Model shops and establishment bill to open up additional opportunities for employment of women #Budget2017”

Bisharju Mech: “Head post office to be utilised as centre for rendering passport services: Arun Jaitley #Budget2017”

Muthuraman Rmb: “When too many don’t pay taxes the burden falls on tax compliant people - Jaitley. #budget2017”

Vijendra DT: “The total expenditure of budget 2017-18 has been placed at Rs 21.47 lakh crore #Budget2017”  Ashish Ramesh Bhave: “#Budget2017 is proposed a good allocation on Infrastructural development - roads and railways.”  Amit Sinha: “Waiting for the moment when the whole India will turn into economists and elaborate the implications of #Budget2017 even before the think tanks and economists will speak.”  Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary: “#Budget2017 Bringing in high speed broadband to rural areas and panchayat is a good move and will boost access to digital services at low tariffs.”  Raju Diwakar: “Waiting for #Budget2017 for better India.”  Manoj Savarimuthuraj: “Income tax for smaller companies with turnover up to Rupees 50 crore reduced to 25 per cent #Budget2017”

 Vivek Karwa: “All small companies and MSME’s to benefit hugely since the Tax rates have come down to 25% for those having turnover below 50 crores. Now let me see how politicians blame that large corporations have been benefitted.”

Vijay Kabra: “Always loved the flavour that ministers put in form of Hindi phrases in their speech. #Budget2017” 

Sai Viswateja: “#LIC will implement senior citizen scheme, provide pension with a return of 8 per cent per annum for 10 years #Budget2017 #BudgetForBetterIndia”

Hari Prabhakaran: “Reduce income tax for smaller companies with an annual turnover up to Rupees 50 crore to 25 per cent: FM #Budget2017”

CA Mudit Jain: “Income tax to be reduced to 25℅ for companies having turnover less than 50 crores. #budget2017”

Anantha Krishnan Ramanujam: “#Budget2017 - We are committed to make our taxation rate reasonable, our tax administration more fair and expand the tax base of the country.”

Sashank Lavu: “#Budget2017 - Great news to farmers in Amaravati who gave their lands to government of Andhra Pradesh under a landpooling scheme.”

Ping Chant: “Arun Jaitley proposes tax relief for builders on unsold inventories #Budget2017.”

More from Your View

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Focus: Sports involving animals
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah