George Michael’s death met with disbelief

George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with daring social and personal commentary, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53. Many expressed shock and grief on social media.

Phil Mynott: “George Michael a life of constant chaos but boy he could certainly sing in tune.” Akshay Kadam: “George Michael god bless your soul your songs always touched my heart. And you will always remain in the heart of people who loved you. You entertain us all now its time to entertain god...” Laura Lana: “What a wonderful voice. Another very talented artist dies but what a legacy!” Terry Atkins: “Just woke up to the sad, sad news about George Michael I’m kinda in shock. RIP George. ✨Yet another star gone too soon.” Saima Khan: “George Michael is dead at 53. So sad. We grew up listening to Wham in school.”

Sandy Lancaster: “So sad to wake up to this news. He was such of part of high school discos with Andrew and on his own. Best slowie of all time Careless Whisper probably. #ripgeorge”

Banani Das Dhar: “The voice behind the best-selling songs ‘Wake me up before you go-go’ and ‘Last Christmas’ is no more. Let’s go back and relish the great moments by Michael throughout his musical journey. It’s time to pay tribute to this singing sensation of all times. #GeorgeMichael, #hasdied, #Wham, #RIPGeorge, #bananivista”

Amber Amjad: “Heartbroken! He was a true music maestro, a legend, a style icon. He will always live on with his exceptional music! #ripGeorge”

Caoimhe Kavanagh: “You were part of my childhood growing up... I’m actually devastated... 2016 has been a massive twat... #ripgeorgemichael”

Khazi Masungi: “When growing up we use to sing along to his hits, and they were mega hits, he prophetically did a song called ‘Last Christmas’, wherein he laments his heart being broken or given away by a jilting lover on boxing day. George Michael has passed away on Christmas day, 25/12/2016, I wonder what or who broke his heart this Christmas... #RiPGeorgeMichael #faith”

Kass Barrow: “Grew up with George’s music. Not just a great performer but one of the best ever songwriters and he always seemed like a really nice guy.

#ripgeorgemichael

Eileen McRanor is feeling shocked: “Another great artist taken too soon #ripgeorgemichael” Lebo Madiba Lokotwayo: “My sisters and I used to have dance parties in my mom’s bedroom. We’d sing, dance, bounce on the bed, wear mom’s necklaces, it was beautiful. The one party that sticks out in memory was when we welcomed home this really fancy skirt my older sister had bought... On the playlist that day was Sister Sledge: Frankie and George Michael: Faith. There was no radio in mama’s bedroom just us singing and going crazy. When I count the best days of my life this day is right there with all of them. There were many other Sunday cookout sing alongs to Careless Whisper. My sister being so much older than us and being a proper 80s baby, George Michael and Phil Collins is a big part of our childhood sound track. #RIPGeorgeMichael thank you for the memories Nos MamaTshim-Tshi Madiba”

Yo Landa: “Thank you for your music.....way too young to leave us. David, Prince, Glenn will be happy to meet you in heaven.”