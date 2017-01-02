Mobile
For every child

Unicef continues to work for children of the world

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Last month Unicef celebrated 70th anniversary of its founding. With the hashtag #foreverychild, the looked back at the progress made for the world’s children. They also renewed the urgent call to reach millions of children whose lives and futures are endangered by conflict, crisis, poverty, inequality and discrimination. Unicef was founded after World War II to bring help and hope to all children at risk or in need.

#foreverychild - Unicef has shared videos of celebrities and people from around the world singing John Lennon’s song Imagine.

Unicef: “In 2017, we will continue our work to make the world a better place #foreverychild.”

 Enobong Nkan: “Unicef! You have stood very strong for children in 2016, the year was very challenging you have done well, I look forward to a similar performance in 2017, happy new year.”  Horst Haase: “Thanks to Unicef for your humanitarian help to children worldwide, especially the children in violences, escalations and civil wars need help ! Wishing you the best for the new Year 2017!”

Unicef: “Aysha, 8, waits as her parents are getting basic health services from mobile health and nutrition teams in rural Afar, Ethiopia. Thanks Unicef Ethiopia for sharing.”

Niels-Erik Ernlund: “What a fantastic photo. But she looks way to serious for an 8 year old - as if her childhood has already been ripped from her by the daily struggle for basic needs. May 2017 show some serious improvement in how we help people in need. A helping hand brings happiness to both parties.”

Unicef: “Sometimes it’s the little things that makes us happy. Wishing you a great 2017! Thanks to Unicef DR Congo for sharing.” 

Golam Bhuiyan: “Humanity is the solid foundation of all virtues. I hope Unicef will stand beside children’s in Myanmar and save their lives. I also hope Unicef will save pragnent women’s from rape, torture and killing. God bless Unicef.

Astoorah Al Zaman: “Save us kids we want to live, we have a right to education, health, save me! We are children playing and we should not spend our life as childhood soldiers.”

Tetsuya Murakami: “Children are the greatest treasures of the world, and our hope for the future!”

 Tess Atienza De Castro: “Lead them on positive ways... show good examples to younger generations... bring them up right.”

More from Your View

tags from this story

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations International Children's Emergency Fund

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
follow this tag on MGN

