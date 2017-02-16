Focus: A post-digital era?

Kicker: Quality matters

Headline: An ugliness of reality is better than digital perfection

I do agree that we are living in a post-digital era. I am not saying that we are going to throw social media and internet away, because it is impossible, we cannot work without it. It is very convenienet to contact family and friends. But I do understand why people are more interested in the experience, to be honest. Usually, we can just buy things, a computer could do some work for us but look at the qulaity of old camera films - they are so much better. The same applies to vinyl disc. I buy cups from stores but I won’t remember when I bought them or what it felt like. Now there are concept cafes that let you paint your own cup. I did that with my little sister and now I do it with my niece and, to be honest, the cup is so much uglier than what you would get from a store but it is the whole experience around it. We remember how we sat down together, talked about it, selected the colours and what design we would paint. For my elder sister’s wedding, she asked us for a gift which was similar — we gave her a set of plates that were painted by us. Poor her, she had six ugly plates and we told her as much. But she insisted that we paint them for her. Because it is more about what something means to you, we all did it together as a family.

Today, it is all about experience, it has to be personalised and customised, and I think that is what a lot of people like. When my family and friends are coming to the UAE, they really appreciate when we go to traditional festivals like Qasr al Husn or the Al Dafra festival. My friends were in the middle of the desert but they enjoyed it because it was authentic. They were able to see the camel beauty contest and see the joy on the face of someone whose camel had won. That said that it was their best time during the entire holiday, so it is all about the experience.

It is easy to buy a gift, but everyone knows that what they truly like is quality time. That is what people appreciate more and such experiences ensure that you will have more quality time with those that matter.

By Dr Joanna Seraphim

Professor of social sciences and innovation living in Abu Dhabi

Kicker: Read

Headline: eBooks aren’t taking over printed ones anytime soon

Perhaps a decade or two ago, people predicted the “death of the printed book” but print is still alive. I as a librarian order more printed books than eBooks and the demand keeps continuing from the patrons that I serve. People are used to printed books from childhood and still prefer to read them. An electronic book is not as convenient or in a tangible form, but the eBook technology could do a lot more for the reader. I do not think that people are moving away from eBooks but both medium are growing on two very different paths. For example, take an encyclopaedia – do you find them in print form anymore, stacked in 15 volumes in a book store? The same applies for textbooks. Even though schools are turning to digital books a little, this needs a long way to go. The infrastructure has to be developed but developing countries cannot afford that luxury in the near future for sure.

The few places where 3D books help is in engineering and medical studies. For example, a medical student could use the text books to read knowledge presented in the book but could enhance their understanding by watching a 3D-image pertaining to his subject discussed. This will enhance their grasp on the subject.

I think both mediums should exist and complement each other so that a reader gets the best benefit.

eBooks are also relevant as they make note-taking easy. You can highlight parts of a page that are important, which you would never do to a book you borrowed from the library. You can then save the notes on an app and share it with friends. In my experience both medium have come to exist but one is not going to be replaced by the other. Both will enhance and supplement each other.

By Mr Shabir Zain Al Deen

Librarian living in Dubai

Kicker: Performance arts

Headline: Is theatre seeing a comeback?

You have so many major movements going on in the performing arts world right now. Playbill magazine, which covers broadway, were talking about how this is the platinum age for musicals. Instead of saying it is in contrast to the digital age, I think it is because of the digital age. It is easy to be jaded and say that digital media is the death of attention span, but if you watch what people are sharing or find interesting, the fact is that it has helped to enliven and embolden the performance arts.

I run a theatre review website and the main way for people to access the reviews is through YouTube or digital media. It wouldn’t happen if we were not quickly able to tell people what was being shown around the UAE. No one is looking at posters anymore, you could stand around the corner and hand out posters but you won’t get much attention, would you?

There is this common quote that is thrown around in the theatre world: “Theatre has been a dying art form for 2,500 years.” Every generation says theatre is dying out, yet it never has. One of the greatest reality is that performance art is such a visceral experience – it is in your face, it is accessible, it is immediately ready and apparent to you. This actually corresponds well to a digital generation. The digital generation needs something that is immediately consumable and you cannot get something that is more immediately consumable than this.

Also, you have to remember that theatre is a very ephemeral form of reality – you have this act that takes place in front of you that will never be the same again, unlike a movie that will be the same.

It may be great every time but something changes it every single time. This weekend you have the short and sweet theatre festival in Dubai and this corresponds really well with the consumption in the digital age - you have 10-minute plays, some of them might be good, some of them not. But you get them in bite-sized pieces, which have an almost Snapchat-like feeling.

You could even share a clip from a show and it goes viral because it is such a good piece of art. You have a lot of people in the generation who love performance arts in all the various forms that you have them in. And sure … it is because of the experience - it is because you want to do something beyond the digital environment. But you are also going to share that on digital platforms – you are going to Snapchat your selfie with the tickets you got for this big production like Hamilton in the US or No Man’s land in the UK. These are doing really well and tickets for Hamilton shows are being hawked for $14,000 (Dh51,400). It goes to show that people are looking for experience. It is a combination of the two coming together that we are witnessing right now, rather than being in a post-digital era.

By Mr Philip Apaza

Runs a theatre and performance review website in the UAE

Kicker: Photography

Headline: Film is better but digital is convenient

I can definitely see the trend in imagery and photography, where when the most expensive brands go for a photoshoot they hire very specialised photographers that shoot on film. So, they invest a lot of money into hiring photographers, that specialise in film and there are very few photographers in the world right now. When you want to bring out the best in quality you’d go back to film. It is not the case with the general public because of the complexity of developing film, not being able to preview the images and having a very limited amount of photographs that you can take.

With the general public, people prefer a simpler way of taking photos and the inexperienced eye doesn’t see much of a difference between a digital photo and film. That probably goes with music as well - for the general public maybe there is no difference between digitally produced music and music that is on vinyl. But connoisseurs who savour music and for whom it is a big part of their lives, they would definitely go for vinyl.

However, people are close to nature and the digital era is very new to the whole human society. It is not something that we have had for generations. If you can hold something in your hand and can flick through pages rather than sliding your finger across a screen, it makes a difference and adds to the memory and experience.

Film has a lot more detail compared to the digital format. The film is a lot closer to the human eye in the ability to capture the amount of detail and shadows and highlights. The digital format is made of pixels, which are little dots. The film is a vector format, which you can expand and print on a lot larger format without losing the quality. So, a film has a lot more detail definitely and brings the picture a lot closer to what it would look like to the human eye. This is why photographers nowadays spend so much time in post-production – to bring the picture back to what it looks like to the human eye.

By Ms Natalia Thomson

Professional photographer living in Dubai

Gulf News asked: Are people more interested in real-life experiences than living in the digital space?

Yes 71%

No 29%