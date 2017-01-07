Mobile
Expand your reach and be visible

‘The more you expand the visibility, the more likely you are to establish a powerful connection’

Gulf News
 

We live in a digital age where we understand almost anything in the world. Directly or indirectly, we learn and gain knowledge. Two important words I have learnt in 2016 was ‘visibility’ and ‘reach’. The usage became closer with the beautiful expression of the poet Nikki Giovanni: “You’ve got to find a way to make people know you’re there.”

When I say ‘visibility’, it means to disclose your interests, abilities and intelligence for opportunities, inspiration and awareness. When you become visible, you expand your reach. Thanks to social media, it has given more visibility and reach to people. What we do at this minute can be made visible to the world in the same minute. What a beautiful technology! It’s not at all a bad idea of posting selfies, sharing a motivational article or an opinion on any social issues. It really displays one’s likings and confidence. And with this, you have already started cultivating joy in your lives and others by being visible. I would term this point as creating happiness. You are creating a smile on somebody’s face and at the same time you are content with the likes and comments received. We shouldn’t be hesitant to hit the ‘like’ button if you feel to. These are the little moments for people to be happy.

Visibility speaks of strong bonding among the family. As a parent, as a son or as a daughter, giving visibility to your beloved is important. Speak up and share your feelings, talk about issues that matter, let each one know their competencies. Take time to understand that and find your ways to encourage and support them. The more you expand the visibility, the more likely you are to establish a powerful connection.

Visibility matters in your job as well. Your colleagues, boss or seniors will not always help you. Being good at your job is only a pass percentage for your work. To move ahead in your career, you need to increase your visibility. One needs to identify how to expand your exposure so that opportunities are not missed and important people in the organisations are aware of your skills and new assignments. Visibility is about being noticed. To be noticed you need to stand out. To stand out you can’t be the same as everyone else.

Playing yourself up and staying big helps all. Don’t feel uncomfortable at the thought of promoting yourself!

The reader is an assistant manager based in Dubai.

