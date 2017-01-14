The world might accept the fact that the present generation is better informed, competitive and active in society, but in the areas of human compassion and emotional intelligence, there is a genuine and noticeable downward trend. This is definitely an alarming and dangerous trend in the society.

The educational process should lead children to a systematic discovery of themselves, of their own real identity and through that of establishing an abiding relationship with the whole of humanity and, indeed, society. We must realise the fact that life demands human values more than knowledge and skills. Therefore, education is not for mere living, it is for life, for a fuller life and for a more meaningful life. Preparation for being responsible citizens of exemplary character is thus the true aim of education.

Education should not only serve to develop one’s intelligence and skills, but also help to broaden one’s outlook and make one useful for society and the world at large. Education is one of the basic institutions through which every society sustains itself as well as transmits its value to posterity. It has two important functions to perform. The first relates to maintaining a social stability and the other tends to usher in social change.

We must find and use appropriate ways to uproot hatred, envy and greed, and ensure that the young generation grows up to become responsible adults with good values and character. There is a great anxiety in the world today over the future of mankind. Therefore, the vibrant energy of youth must be given constructive outlets with a focus on developing strong ethical values and best practices.

It is evident from the sources available that the survival of our society and of the planet clearly depend on a widespread renewal of individual commitment to active value based education for human excellence. By human excellence we emphasise the awakening of human conscience, which is truly based on purity of thought and character. Today’s children are more intelligent and knowledgeable, but quite often they lack focus of attention and concentration. At the secondary and senior school levels, students gradually become aware of their identity. They are at the threshold of becoming independent individuals, but lacking adequate maturity. The resulting confusion leads to varied complications. This confusion leads to conflict with peers, parents and teachers. Here we have to train them to resolve issues through dialogue and friendly interactions.

Children are our future. If we analyse how the future could be shaped, it is certainly possible through the children of today, the leaders of tomorrow, to face, lead and guide the future. In order to achieve this, parents and teachers have to work in close contact with proper coordination. Remember, the school has to be an extension of home.

- The reader is a senior faculty member at a school in Sharjah.