Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Education for human excellence

‘We must realise the fact that life demands human values more than knowledge and skills’

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

The world might accept the fact that the present generation is better informed, competitive and active in society, but in the areas of human compassion and emotional intelligence, there is a genuine and noticeable downward trend. This is definitely an alarming and dangerous trend in the society.

The educational process should lead children to a systematic discovery of themselves, of their own real identity and through that of establishing an abiding relationship with the whole of humanity and, indeed, society. We must realise the fact that life demands human values more than knowledge and skills. Therefore, education is not for mere living, it is for life, for a fuller life and for a more meaningful life. Preparation for being responsible citizens of exemplary character is thus the true aim of education.

Education should not only serve to develop one’s intelligence and skills, but also help to broaden one’s outlook and make one useful for society and the world at large. Education is one of the basic institutions through which every society sustains itself as well as transmits its value to posterity. It has two important functions to perform. The first relates to maintaining a social stability and the other tends to usher in social change.

We must find and use appropriate ways to uproot hatred, envy and greed, and ensure that the young generation grows up to become responsible adults with good values and character. There is a great anxiety in the world today over the future of mankind. Therefore, the vibrant energy of youth must be given constructive outlets with a focus on developing strong ethical values and best practices.

It is evident from the sources available that the survival of our society and of the planet clearly depend on a widespread renewal of individual commitment to active value based education for human excellence. By human excellence we emphasise the awakening of human conscience, which is truly based on purity of thought and character. Today’s children are more intelligent and knowledgeable, but quite often they lack focus of attention and concentration. At the secondary and senior school levels, students gradually become aware of their identity. They are at the threshold of becoming independent individuals, but lacking adequate maturity. The resulting confusion leads to varied complications. This confusion leads to conflict with peers, parents and teachers. Here we have to train them to resolve issues through dialogue and friendly interactions.

Children are our future. If we analyse how the future could be shaped, it is certainly possible through the children of today, the leaders of tomorrow, to face, lead and guide the future. In order to achieve this, parents and teachers have to work in close contact with proper coordination. Remember, the school has to be an extension of home.

- The reader is a senior faculty member at a school in Sharjah.

More from Your View

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity