Economics: The good, the bad, the silver lining

Keeping hopes high for the 2017 economy as international developments show a promising future

Gulf News
 

We have said goodbye to 2016 and we welcome 2017, hoping for a great year. The world witnessed massive changes bringing both opportunities and challenges. Economies will continue to be challenged and face slowdowns as a result of oil prices, European instabilities, political turmoil, monetary and fiscal policies and other related factors.

Despite the global economy’s challenges and dull spots, the UAE is thriving and managing to develop. In between all the ongoing process of uncertainties, the UAE is growing and creating opportunities. The UAE is the most versatile and dynamic commercial hub of the Middle East and optimism is visible in the growth and development of the UAE as a result of the diversified economy. The country is getting creativity centric and aggressively changing into a knowledge based economy.

Despite declining energy prices, the economy in the UAE has shown remarkable development due to diversification. Service sectors such as banking, hospitality, leisure and entertainment have shown enormous development. The UAE has set an example for rest of the GCC by promoting the culture of innovation and creativity.

The world has undergone some major political and economic transitions in 2016. Some of these changes, such as US election and changes in US policies, demonetisation in India, Chinese partnership in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Investment of big western companies in Russia may bring some short term challenges, but analysing their long term impacts, it would not be wrong to say that these changes will bring a positive and future growth.

China, EU and USA are the top most economies of the world in terms of GDP. Along with these three giant contributors, India, Russia and Japan are the key players in the world economy that demonstrate a significant impact on global businesses. In the coming years, major economic contributions are expected from these market leaders. Upward and positive growth is expected from emerging economies in 2017, especially economies like Brazil, Russia and India. Amidst all these fluctuations and uncertainties, growth trajectories are optimistic for 2017 and we have to keep hopes high.

- The reader is in the financial service sector in the UAE, based in Dubai.

