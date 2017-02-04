Mobile
Dubai once again shows the way

We all want a peaceful coexistence and governments should follow the UAE as a role model

Gulf News
 

Dubai and the efficiently-run authorities have been showing the world some good examples as always. This time the UAE has its hands on a humanitarian project of treating the marginalised and the needy ones by providing them enough food in the UAE and around the world.

Of course, the UAE has all the means and resources for top performance, the deed is good. One is sure that the whole world will follow suit by following the ideal deeds with a similar kind. Certain parts of the world, especially in the African continent, has been suffering from a lack of food and other primary needs, such as a safe shelter and drinking water. The world has been marginalising them in a partisan way. They, too, have a life to live - a life given to them by God. We have to allow them their rights. We are living in an interdependent world of disquiet and terrorism and man’s inhumanity to man.

The above has been proved right by the massacre of the innocents in the night club of Turkey, in the mindless killing of 43 Syrians and now the recent mosque shooting in Canada. The culprits have been callous with regards to the precious human lives lost and kept on their path regardless.

In many ways, the UAE Rulers have shown the way for other nations to follow. One hopes that they will in order to lead their governments to promote peace, amity and international cooperation. It is a matter of a peaceful coexistence or no existence at all. Each nation should do its part to help those in need, especially in the field of healthcare and education. Hopefully this year will be a year of hope and aspiration – a new chapter of peace in these days of unrest and fights.

- The reader is a freelance writer based in Kochi, India.

