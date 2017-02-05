Mobile
Dubai celebrates Car Free Day

Dubai Municipality aims to reduce carbon footprint resulting from vehicle emissions

  Image Credit:
  Image Credit:
  Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai Municipality celebrated the eighth edition of Car Free Day on Sunday, with wide-ranging activities. This is one of Dubai municipality’s initiatives that aim to raise the profile of Dubai globally, among eco-friendly cities by finding sustainable and effective solutions to meet the various environmental challenges, most notably air pollution and increase in the carbon footprint resulting from vehicle emissions.

@watany1974: “#CarFreeDay I have noticed there is no traffic today which is great, well done everyone.” ❤️

@modsaid: “One amazing thing about Dubai is that they promote such initiatives #DubaiCarFreeDay.”

Sakhir M Tvm: “Wow! Enjoyed again... this year also participated in Dubai Car Free Day, using Dubai Metro, going to office. #Dubaicarfreeday”

Adnan Al-Najim: “Be a part of it #dubaicarfreeday. Thank you Dubai Municipalty. Happy Dubai.”

Afsar Amees Khana: “Today I used a bicycle to come work and join the car free day from Sharjah to Dubai. Thank you RTA for the certificate for today.”

Tabrez Mujawer: “Good movement for reducing carbon dioxide.”  Abhishek Parsana: “Good work Dubai. This is possible because you have a very good public transportation system.”

#Pollution and #ClimateChange continue to be hot topics of discussion on social media. On January 28, a massive clean-up operation was launched in Tiruvallur, Chennai and Kancheepuram districts after two shipping vessels had collided outside the Kamarajar Port at Tamil Nadu, resulting in rupture in one of them which led to an oil spill. People reacted on social media.

Diganta Goswami: “Over 140 tonnes of sludge (mixture of oil, water, ocean material) was removed during the ongoing clean up operation in the past seven days after collission of two vessels...”  Mahendran Malairajan: “Who suppose to clean the massive oil spill along Chennai’s Marina shoreline? Government in an efficient way or public without any safety measures?”  Murali Krishnan: “Request to students and youth participating in oil spill cleanup in Chennai. Please leave and do not ask anymore people to participate, this job is for the experts and government should do it. It is dangerous to your immediate and future health as well as our future governance, governments already think that people should pay every imaginable kind of tax and take care of themselves without expecting government. Go and fight in front of pollution control board, secretariat, and Sastri Bhavan.”

 Gautham Raj: “Respect to all those people who are helping to clear #ChennaiOilSpill and save the environment... Please take precautionary methods to avoid health hazards..”

On Saturday, scientists in Norway found more than 30 plastic bags and other plastic waste inside the stomach of a whale stranded off the coast. Wardens had put the whale down after realising it wasn’t going to live, and had clearly consumed a large amount of non-biodegradable waste.  @gracestokoe24: “I’m so disgusted with this world! The whale with 30 plastic bags blocking its intestines has broke my heart. Horrendous! #StopPollution”

@Carisma020: “This is very sad, and we humans are so called smart? Well, if we are then #stoppollution.”

@ChristopheWheat: “ #ClimateChange is simply a derivation of the massive and increasing levels of global pollution in air, water, soil - #StopPollution.”

