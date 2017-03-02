Mobile
Dress up and read

Social media users celebrated books, writers and illustrators on Thursday to mark the World Book Day

Gulf News
 

World Book Day – Bring out your books, and throw in a costume, because you’re not just going to read, you’re going to celebrate reading! March 2 is designated by Unesco as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and is marked in over 100 countries all over the world.

@PotterWorldUK: “Happy #WorldBookDay RT if you see your favourite book”

@eliistender10: “Happy #WorldBookDay everybody, what ever you’re doing take some time to hug a book, they are wonderful things!”

@moontrug: “Flanked by two catapults, naturally, here are a handful of my favourite adventure books to celebrate #WorldBookDay. Have a great day everyone!”

@alexcrhodes: “Morning @SteveBackshall thought I had to send you this. Ethan’s a big fan of you and this was his chosen #WorldBookDay outfit. X”

@ClaireEubank: “‘It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.’ The Alchemist ~ @paulocoelho Happy reading! #WorldBookDay”

@matthaig1: “Alan Bennett is still my favourite writer on reading. #WorldBookDay”

@TreasuryMog: “Get your nose in a book today it’s #WorldBookDay”

@jamesmullan01: “‘Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read.’ Happy #WorldBookDay @EmiratesLitFest”

@joeheenan: “#WorldBookDay He has to go to school dressed as a character from Scottish literature. So he’s Begbie.”

@wylie_alan: “A big shout out on #WorldBookDay to all library staff who are doing great work in times of severe & savage austerity cuts.”

@trudlebug: “Dubai students who like reading score an additional 9.4 points on average in international assessments. #WorldBookDay @KHDA @srsdubai1”

— Compiled by Huda Tabrez/Community Web Editor

Dubai
Dubai
