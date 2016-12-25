Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Dreams do come true

We need to realise that by working hard, everything is possible - in its time

Gulf News
 

As children we have many dreams, desires and amazing inspirations that cross our minds every day. Everything seems possible until we reached the terrifying age of 15 years, when we had to start writing examination papers and test our skills to know if we are capable or not. We turn to everyone for advice in order to better understand what life path is good for us. But, as these crucial years pass, we don’t realise that by working hard, everything is possible and it’s only determination and positivity that is required. That being said, if we put in all our energy and focus, we drain ourselves completely. It is equally important to focus on ourselves.

Students study so much that they completely feel overburdened. They feel the pressure within themselves and around them. Although you can’t change things happening around, you certainly can change what you feel within yourself. That positive feeling will keep you going so that you never get any opposing feeling towards your goal. People say many things through our journey, which is painful, but what we say to ourselves is what can hurt us the most. Always believe in yourself and fill your mind with positive words so that it results in positive actions.

A time comes when final results are released and we expect great things and have high expectations, but we should not expect the best, because expectations can lead to regret. We just need to keep our spirits high and leave everything to God since we tried our best and now it’s His time to decide the best path for us. We will never understand God’s plans, because he is incredible. He always makes every dream come true, but at the right time. If you don’t achieve something you should be disheartened, but wait for God’s action.

Let’s cheer up and live every moment because every dream will come true when you have the right motive. Though it might take some time, that moment will be the best moment when you finally reach your dreams.

- The reader is a student based in Goa, India.

More from Your View

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

George Michael’s death met with disbelief
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees