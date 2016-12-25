Dreams do come true

As children we have many dreams, desires and amazing inspirations that cross our minds every day. Everything seems possible until we reached the terrifying age of 15 years, when we had to start writing examination papers and test our skills to know if we are capable or not. We turn to everyone for advice in order to better understand what life path is good for us. But, as these crucial years pass, we don’t realise that by working hard, everything is possible and it’s only determination and positivity that is required. That being said, if we put in all our energy and focus, we drain ourselves completely. It is equally important to focus on ourselves.

Students study so much that they completely feel overburdened. They feel the pressure within themselves and around them. Although you can’t change things happening around, you certainly can change what you feel within yourself. That positive feeling will keep you going so that you never get any opposing feeling towards your goal. People say many things through our journey, which is painful, but what we say to ourselves is what can hurt us the most. Always believe in yourself and fill your mind with positive words so that it results in positive actions.

A time comes when final results are released and we expect great things and have high expectations, but we should not expect the best, because expectations can lead to regret. We just need to keep our spirits high and leave everything to God since we tried our best and now it’s His time to decide the best path for us. We will never understand God’s plans, because he is incredible. He always makes every dream come true, but at the right time. If you don’t achieve something you should be disheartened, but wait for God’s action.

Let’s cheer up and live every moment because every dream will come true when you have the right motive. Though it might take some time, that moment will be the best moment when you finally reach your dreams.

- The reader is a student based in Goa, India.