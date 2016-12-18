Mobile
Donald Trump will be the US’ medicine

‘This will reinforce us to wake up from our sleep irrespective of who we are’

Gulf News
 

Donald Trump’s stunning victory in the US election, while on the surface may look troubling, it is the medicine we all need for healing purposes. The resurfacing of hate groups among many other things is a healthy sign that the body is flushing out its illnesses in order to detoxify itself and heal its ailments. The very notion of having a bigot, a racist and a villain in the most powerful office on Earth is a clear sign that there is a something wrong – something seriously wrong with humanity.

I believe everything comes for a reason. Instead of losing our minds over it, we should try to make the best out of it by using this opportunity for reflection on why things have gone wrong until a loud-mouthed bigot becomes the commander in chief. It is an opportunity to come together to reflect. People of all walks of life should come together irrespective of colour and ethnicity to work together for the betterment of humanity. They should all pause to reflect what went wrong to have a belligerent man like Trump win this election while there was no real substance in his platform except rage, division and hatred.

In a way we should appreciate having Trump in charge. This will reinforce us to wake up from our sleep irrespective of who we are. While we only thought extremists and fanaticism existed in other cultures, we will be forced to accept the reality that we all have sick and evil people in our midst. I also hope his victory will also force the democrats to re-evaluate their policies both internal and external as they are to blame for having people vote for Trump out of frustration.

We need to come together and put our differences aside to discuss what went wrong with humanity as a whole. His victory is a medicine we all need to take.

- The reader is a freelance writer based in Toronto, Canada.

