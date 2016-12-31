Does the US-Russia tension worry you?

On Thursday, US President Barack Obama authorised a series of sanctions against Russia for intervening in the 2016 US presidential election and warned of more action to come. The United States expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to a campaign of harassment against American diplomats in Moscow.

We asked Gulf News readers if they are worried about the increased tensions between the US and Russia. Majority of the poll respondents voted no.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday, that no American diplomats would be expelled in retaliation. His statement on the Kremlin’s website reads: “We will make further steps to help resurrect Russian-American relations based on the policies that the administration of Trump will pursue”. In response, US president-elect Donald Trump tweeted: “Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!”

