Do employees have the right to ignore work emails?

A new employment law in France requires companies to guarantee employees the ‘right to disconnect’. Under this law, organisations with over 50 workers must negotiate with employees on when to switch off from work emails out-of-hours, usually in the evenings and on weekends. Will this new law benefit employees? Is it realistic or will it create inefficiency in companies? How should employers handle it? Readers debate.

Obsession

Part of a bigger problem with devices

A law that allows employees to disconnect is not unrealistic. Frankly, I think to limit only work emails is not enough. Our generation’s obsession with email and constant updates on our smartphones have left us feeling ‘over-connected’ and not sufficiently rested. It is part of a bigger problem about our smartphone usage.

Employers have the right TO ask employees to work out of office hours provided that the staff are paid their dues, though the nature of such tasks might seem simple, such as a phone meeting with someone from a different time zone. No employer thinks that a simple email responded to at 8pm, 9pm, then at 10pm is a dedicated work assignment. However, more rest means less stress, which means more efficiency at our jobs.

France’s new law sets an example to the rest of the world and allows people to live more fulfilling lives, but regulating smartphone use in our personal lives is needed as well. When meeting friends and family, we all have a friend or relative who goes ‘missing’ into their smartphone. Instead of spending quality time together, we are too connected to our devices. Personally, when I go for a social visit to friends or family, I usually leave my phone in the car. If I had my way, I would require all social gatherings to be smartphone-free. Being away from our smartphone for an hour or two will not make the world come to a standstill!

From Mr Vineet Pabreja

General Manager based in Dubai

Choice

Employees should be free to decide their timings

The ‘right to disconnect’ law is certainly achievable for most professionals. When a company pays salaries to their employees, it is calculated and negotiated based upon office hours (9am-5pm). Checking emails and answering phone calls outside these working hours is undeclared labour. This is usually expected by companies without providing proper compensation, which is why the ‘right to disconnect’ law is important.

However, working methods that require out-of-hours work put certain individuals at a disadvantage. Example, bachelors may have more time to climb up the corporate ladder, but those with children have to sacrifice family time in order to compete in the same way. If a company has clients that require late night communications due to time difference, there should be proper compensation added as a bonus or a negotiation in terms of vacation days so that the benefits suit every employee’s lifestyle. Ultimately, employees should have the choice to decide whether their free time is worth sacrificing or not.

From my personal experience, I know that checking emails regularly causes a higher level of anxiety, especially if I am not rewarded more for it. A person might be having dinner and his or her mood alters suddenly the moment he or she receives a call from work. If everybody is constantly stressed and demotivated, it causes inefficiency as work standards drop and ruin the company’s brand image. A person might be forcing themselves to work constantly to please their boss, but it does not mean they are happy or that the overtime work will actually translate into sales or growth. It never works out well in the long term as depression and anxiety become a big problem, due to overwhelming competitiveness. Employees should be able choose whether or not to reply after hours without the threat of getting fired.

From Ms Shipra Roma

Graduate student based in Dubai

Stress

Many employees cannot switch off work mode

The French working system is something we all envy, be it their generous vacations, flexible work hours, universal healthcare and now a law that cares about their citizens’ personal life. The law is one of the best things that could happen to an employee who has no personal life due to the pressure of work at the office or everywhere.

Overuse of digital devices has been blamed for everything from burnout to sleeplessness, and even relationship problems, with many employees uncertain of when they can switch off from work mode. Studies show and we know from experience that work-related stress in today’s generation is far greater than it was when technology wasn’t as developed. Employees may physically leave the office, but they don’t get to take a break from work due to continuous texts, messages, emails. These take over an individual’s life to the point where he or she breaks down due to physical, psychological and emotional distress caused by a total inability to rest.

Since the employee is not at the office anyway, it hardly makes sense disturbing them with work-related matters, as such a practice does not enhance an employer’s productivity, but merely takes up an employee’s time — unless the latter is forced into overtime work in such a manner.

The ‘right to disconnect’ law will save people from abusing each other’s time via online messaging and emailing, thereby further enhancing and improving the employee’s personal life and reducing stress. It benefits individuals on a wider scale, in work and personal life too.

Those who negatively respond to this law must know that the right to disconnect is an opportunity for employees to have space to breathe. If personal life shouldn’t be involved in professional life, the same should be applied to professional life not interfering in personal life.

From Ms Sterlin Sebastian

Architect based in Dubai

Dedication

Regulations only create conflict, employer and employee must work it out amongst themselves

The prime purpose and need for a job, is to earn a living that would help us lead a reasonably comfortable life, and the remaining time is to be shared at home with our dear ones. The break an employee gets with his family prepares him to face the next day’s challenges with greater freshness, enthusiasm, and dedication. However, if what we call ‘home’ becomes a secondary workplace where we contribute the responsibilities of the job and its related stress, the productivity of the individual would only decrease, despite the longer hours he devotes.

On the other hand, a comfortable life would only be possible if a person has the resources to support himself and his family, for which the primary need is to have a job. In order to have a job, an employee needs to ensure that his company survives so that he stays employed. Hence, for the success of the company, a worker may need to strike a balance between his family and his job. He would need to welcome workplace responsibilities as an extension of his domestic obligations. Of course, the employer mustn’t take advantage of the employee’s diligence and must not use the situation as an opportunity for exploitation.

Therefore, what matters is the cordial relationship of ‘give and take’ between the employer and the employee. When the employee feels that his company is in need of his extended working hours, he must cordially volunteer to come forward and help the progress and development of his company, which is equally integral for his own livelihood as well.

Likewise, the employer must not ignore the additional contributions rendered by his employee and ensure that he gets rewarded with incentives and additional perks, to ensure that they are privileged to have a happy and content employee. The success of a company is based on the cordial and empathetic relationship between both parties. Rules and regulations, dictated by unions and management can only help spread an antagonistic and unproductive atmosphere. Instead, what is required to prevail is a sense of dedication and concern for each other.

From Mr Thomas Varghese

Training Manager based in Dubai