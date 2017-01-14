Mobile
Desert fun

Exploring the world’s tallest dunes

Gulf News
 

The UAE is famous worldwide for its desert adventures including desert safaris, desert cycling, sand boarding and kite flying.

Every year Gulf News organises two days of desert fun, inviting readers to join in some dune bashing in the UAE deserts. The 36th Gulf News Fun Drive took place yesterday with participants travelling 240km from Al Fathiya on the Hameem Road to the base of one of the world’s tallest dunes, the Moreeb Dune, located at the start of the Empty Quarter.

We asked Gulf News readers when was the last time they went to the desert. Majority 42 per cent of the respondents went last year. As the weather turned cold only six per cent have visited a desert this month.

Do you like desert adventures? Share your experiences with us on readers@gulfnews.com

