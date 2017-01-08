Death of Tilikum raises concerns about animals in captivity

#EmptyTheTanks… Tilikum, a bull orca kept at SeaWorld Orlando Florida, recently died after over three decades in captivity. The orca whale was the subject of controversy in 2010 after he killed his trainer during a show, and he became the center of a 2013 documentary that showed the negative effects of captivity on marine animals. As investigations on Tilly’s cause of death are underway, individuals and animal rights groups mourn his loss and have taken the opportunity to condemn SeaWorld and call for the release of all animals held in captivity. SeaWorld has currently over 20 other orcas in their facilities.

Facebook

On Facebook, Tilikum became a top trending topic as people expressed sadness over his death, but also emphasized the intelligence of orca whales (or killer whales, as they are sometimes known) and how captivity affects them.

Mei Ching Wu: “Tilikum’s body is designed to swim 100 miles a day in the wild, but humans [hold him captive] in a small tank which is 1/1000 smaller than his need. He needs his mother, father, brother, and sisters to love, live, and play with, but humans have kept him from his family from the age of 2… SeaWorld is an entertainment industry who treats these intelligent, social, and highly complex animals in the circus setting. SeaWorld is not an educational institution. It is a killing park.”

Ryan Shapiro: “If you have not yet watched the epic and devastating documentary ‘Blackfish’, of which Tilikum is the main subject, please do so now. As do all animals, whales, dolphins, and other cetaceans belong to themselves, and do not exist to serve human beings. Abolish the aquatic prison industry now. Animal liberation now.”

James Paul Warren: “This is an absolute disgrace. Any kind of zoo or ‘animal entertainment’ that keeps animals against their will outside of their natural habitat for human entertainment is cruel, disgusting, and wrong.”

Awna Blue: “Totally heartbroken at the news of Tilikum dying. This is not the freedom I hoped for, but I am super grateful he no longer has to suffer in solitary confinement. 34 years of imprisonment. At least now SeaWorld can’t make any more money off of his suffering.”

Twitter

Tweeps talked about Tilikum’s death with the hashtag #RIPTilikum and used the hashtag #EmptyTheTanks as a rallying cry to end wildlife captivity. Some have pointed out that while SeaWorld plans to end its dolphin and whale shows, the corporation still plans to keep marine animals in captivity as part of so-called educational programs.

@thekatvond: “What a shame that such an innocent creature had to endure over 3 decades of captivity. RIP Tilikum.”

@peta: “Happening Now: Memorials being held for Tilikum asking #SeaWorld to help other orcas while it still can. #RIPTilikum”

@grm_chikn: “RIP Tilikum. You were so loved by and inspired so many. We will carry on the fight in your name. #Blackfish #EmptyTheTanks.”

@AlisonHypnotik1: “#RIPTilikum, you brought awareness and change to a cruel, dying industry. We hope one day, no animal will suffer for human greed #Blackfish”

@KalelKitten: “Tilikum is dead. I’m sure he was wishing for death after living 30 years in a pool. Wish we could’ve freed him. #RIPTilikum”

@pvnk_princess: “Friendly reminder that if you speak against orca cruelty you should stand up for all animals, take them off your plate today. #RIPTilikum”

@jewiwee: “SeaWorld San Diego is ending their ‘theatrical’ shows, but that’s not good enough #BoycottSeaWorld”

@JMCappiello: “We hope you are no longer in pain, Tilly, and we will fight until all orcas are free. #RIPTilikum #EmptyTheTanks”

@Kateislost: “Interesting how #Tilikum is dead at 35 while life expectancy for male orcas in the while can be up to 70 years… #EmptyTheTanks”