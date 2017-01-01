Mobile
Curiosity reconnoitered

The way science and technology are integrating is making for an exciting 2017

Gulf News
 

Science and it’s derived technological advancements portrayed a spectrum of innovation and revolutions as far as 2016 is concerned. With the Nobel Prize in physics going out to J. Michael Kosterlitz, F. Duncan M. Haldane and David J. Thouless, who dared to probe the concept of topological phases of matter, the past year saw scientific leaps, even in the biological field. The year 2017 will come face to face with great brainstorming and ideas, especially at the International Commonwealth Science Conference 2017.

‘Neil Armstrong conquered the moon’ is now a quote of past. Today people are visiting Nasa as a vacation spot.

Living in the country of dreams, our very own UAE aims to meet its scientific goals with a touch of sustainability by 2020. It will be another feather added to the cap for the globe as far as science and technology is concerned. This was also proved by the UAE Innovation Week from November 20.

For 2017, I’m looking forward to more advancements in the stimulating turf of stem cell research specifically, which is very likely to cause a great leap in the processes of artificial regeneration. There have been speculations in 2016, as covered by Gulf News as well, about the developments in 3D printing technology and, to such an extent, it may even be possible to print human organs using stem cells as the bio-ink. Hence, I feel that what is going to be most exciting about the upcoming year, apart from the various new ideas and innovations, would be the simple idea of making our own body parts, thanks to science and technology!

With a wonderful year now behind us, there is nothing but to head into the new year that follows, outdoing ourselves once again with all the hopes of better conditions, better opportunities and a better tomorrow!

- The reader is the deputy head of the biology department at a school based in Sharjah.

