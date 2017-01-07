Mobile
Contribute to the Year of Giving

‘Let’s not forget to put a small token of appreciation for those who are not as fortunate as us’

Gulf News
 

Most of us have made New Year’s resolutions by now. Some of us want to reduce weight, some of us want to start eating healthy, a few want to save some extra money, some might want to start a new hobby or travel to a new country, the list can go on. We’re all full of new hopes and new energy with the start of the year and the best part is that we already are aware that it has been declared the Year of Giving in the UAE.

We all need to be conscious that when we do so many of our New Year’s plans not forget to put a small percentage of our token of appreciation for those who are not as fortunate as us.

Whatever way we can contribute, sharing or sponsoring a meal, donating our clothes that we no longer need, we should. Anything with a sweet gesture can do wonders to someone’s day.

When life has given a person the opportunity to be in a position wherein contributing a little amount for a cause is no big deal, one should be thankful and blessed and make it a part of his or her responsibility towards humanity in providing for an important cause.

Give and take is a part of life. The more we give the more we receive, if we give out to everyone, we get back. So, keeping giving in any way that you can, because it’s only going to enrich your life in a positive and healthy way. It will bring you more happiness and peace.

- The reader is a homemaker based in Dubai.

