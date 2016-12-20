Mobile
Consequences of Andrei Karlov’s death discussed

Russian ambassador’s asssassination is top trend on social media

Gulf News
 

Paul Tetris Loomis: “There will be no end to conspiracy, a passion in both countries...”  Scott Rhodes: “Another despicable and cowardly attack on unarmed people… There will be more war in 2017 and a world war if the necessary ‘sides’ can be delineated”  Aaron Denison: “It seems to me that this young man [shooter] might have been aggravated by the situation in Aleppo. The shooting would definitely force Russia to be even more aggressive.”  Jawad Ali: “As much as we condemn the genocide in Syria, it is as equal responsibility for us to condemn the assassination of the Russian ambassador. Incidents like these are responsible for a false representation of Islam and its billions plus followers.”  Victoria Kuhm: “I’m very sad that Mr. Karlov was killed. Peace to his wife and family. I pray every day for #PeaceinAleppo. This is not the way to achieve it though.”  Mohammed Ibrahim: “Killing will never resolve problems but Russia should not underestimate the hate created by its actions in killing thousands of innocent civilians in Syria. This will last for generations. They didn’t learn the lesson from Afghanistan!”  Paul Salvidge: “Diplomats are simply the voice piece for their governments whether you agree with a government or not. They are defenceless and so vulnerable, and it’s shameful to target them.”  - Compiled by Alexandra Chaves/Community Web Editor

