Christmas cheer on the web

Christmas cheer filled social media as people shared pictures of celebrations, decorated Christmas trees, prayers and greetings. Many also prayed for world peace and solutions for global issues.

Many on Facebook shared pictures of celebration with family.

Akhil Sam Itty: “May the Spirit of Christmas bring you peace, The gladness of it give you hope, and the warmth of it grant you love. Merry Christmas.”

Jane Forster: “Stockings are stuffed, presents are wrapped and breakfast is ready to go. Looking forward to the morning. Merry Christmas!”

Lot of people shared prayers for people in Syria and refugees worldwide.

Ron Brister: “It is almost 2 in the morning and here I am alone with my thoughts... I am thinking of the children... More specifically the children of Aleppo in Syria... You see, my child had a hard time sleeping tonight because he is excited about the prospects of waking up to Christmas morning, Santa Claus, gifts, etc. The children of Aleppo had a hard time sleeping tonight because of the war torn reality of their country... My thoughts have not a thing to do with a solution to fix it... Rather, to fully understand but for the grace of God my family could be in the hell of Syria and dealing with the atrocities way too gruesome to fathom... Instead of being here in my comfortable settings with my thoughts and blessings way too many to count...

Please on this Christmas day lift a prayer for those that are in harms way and dealing with a nightmare scenario... Truly thank the Lord for the blessings he provides us... Most importantly pray for the children of Aleppo...”

Alaa Dukhan: “Christmas time differs in Syria. While the rest of the world is busy with Christmas, the Syrian and Russian regime take advantage to kill more people.”

Robert Lugo: “Christians in Aleppo, Syria light first Christmas tree in 5 years.”

@rosieyates82: “On #Christmas day, let us remember all refugees and those who are homeless.”

@Refugees: “Happy Christmas from all of us, to all celebrating today, especially the many millions marking the day forced far from home.” @FrMartinFlatman: “Saying #ChristmasMass at the #Immigration Detention Centre this morning. Pray for all #refugees & #asylum seekers please.”