Canadian PM tweets “#WelcomeToCanada”

While President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, resulted in protests and condemnation, the neighbour to the north opened their doors to those affected. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his country’s open-door policy on refugees in a series of tweets.

He wrote: “To those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith,” and “Diversity is our strength.”

@gscLawFirm: “For next 90 days we’ll be offering free immigration law consults to anyone affected by US ban who wants to come to Canada #WelcomeToCanada” @JonathanMenon: “If anyone asks you what #Canada does with all its refugees, just tell them that we appoint them to the Cabinet. #WelcomeToCanada” @saramayhew: “Today the US President can no longer claim to be leader of the free world — that now belongs to Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau #WelcometoCanada”

On the weekend after Trudeau’s announcement, six people were killed and eight wounded when gunmen opened fire at a Quebec mosque during Sunday night prayers. Trudeau condemned the attack and called it a “terrorist attack” on Muslims. He said in a statement, “Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country.” @lsarsour: “Multiple worshipers shot dead at a #Quebec mosque.” @DouglasCootey: “ It’s going to be a long year. #WelcometoCanada #Quebec #shooting

@peacelovevibess: “This world needs more love, and less hate... #Quebec #MuslimBan #TRUMP”

@Alibrahimboy: “A #mosque was burned down in Victoria, #Texas yesterday. More #attacks on another mosque in #Quebec today but little to no coverage by media.”

Steven McCoy: “I always hear non-sense from some people that they’re worried about immigrants wanting to come to Canada or US to wreck havoc and cause terrorist attacks.

I don’t ever recall Canada or any Canadians being attacked by a immigrant terrorist in Canada! But I have heard of natives being kidnapped and killed simply because they’re native and now we have Muslims being killed in their place of worship simply because they’re Muslims!

For all the people worried about possible terrorist attacks from immigrants who aren’t even here yet I ask you, what are you doing about the terrorists that are already here? Thankfully our PM has the courage to call this what it really is - “a terrorist attack...”

Anurag Gondhalekar: “Why can’t all countries be like this..? Trudeau apologised for a mistake done around a century ago and we are not sorry for what we have been doing to our own countrymen for thousand of years (Komagata Maru incident). We can’t we be truly liberal and plural like Canada.