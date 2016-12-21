Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Berlin attack sparks social media discussion

Social media users find someone to blame for #BerlinAttack

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

On Facebook, some users defended Merkel and her policies. Others doubted the authenticity of Daesh’s claims regarding the attack and considered whether the group is only trying to bolster its brand of terror. Ty Trupp: “Everyone screamed at [Merkel] to open her borders to assist in the refugee issue along with many other countries. She did, and now it’s her fault...”  Lillian Armstrong: “Chancellor Merkel is a true statesperson. Taking in people who fear for their lives, who leave it all behind and welcoming them is no sin.”  Katharina Bergmann: “What’s wrong with some people? How can you say blood is on Merkel’s hands? Did she kill those people? No. Do we welcome people in need? Yes. Can you control everything? No. You should offer your condolence instead of raging about Merkel and Europe’s politics.”  Cathy Larkin: “Not all Muslims are violent. None I know. Where I live, we have millions of diverse people without issues. I hope this person is caught!”  Steven Mahoney: “[Daesh] takes credit for anything that hurts the West in an effort to bolster their wavering movement. If an asteroid ploughed into the Earth they’d claim responsibility. I doubt there’s any direct ties to ISIS. Probably a citizen or migrant that became radicalized.”  Robert Metzger: “I imagine ISIS [Daesh] will claim responsibility for every and any terrorist attack. Gives them cred.” 

Tweeps who used the top trending hashtag #BerlinAttack, pointed fingers at who’s to blame for the tragedy, some citing Germany’s refugee and immigration policies as dangerous to the country’s national security.   @LawlessPirate: “I’m so tired of seeing people die in the name of ‘diversity’ #BerlinAttack”  @humblethepoet: “When bad stuff happens in the world, reading uninformed opinions vomited all over social media will only make it feel worse #BerlinAttack”  @hammalhaidar: “Innocent people died in #BerlinAttack. Very sad news. Real culprits are states which are sponsoring religious extremism. They must be punished.”  @drjezphillips: “So many blaming religion for the #BerlinAttack. And then saying they’ll pray for the victims. And they can’t see any irony in that.” @BenHatch: “The very reason IS [Daesh] drove that truck into the crowd was to whip up anti-Muslim feeling. Don’t give them the satisfaction. #Berlin Attack” @folkmemory: “The Berlin Christmas market attack is more blood on Merkel’s hands. #BerlinAttack”  @RachelMorganMFL: “When will this madness end? #BerlinAttack”  @bugtizzz: “The country with the biggest stand on refugees and immigrants. Feel so sorry for the people. #BerlinAttack” 

- Compiled by Alexandra Chaves/ Community Web Editor  

More from Your View

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Is motherhood bad for a woman’s career?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video