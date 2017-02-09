Animals become focus of twitter trend. A Twitter trend started on January 26 when the US-based Houston Zoo tweeted about their efforts to provide medical care for sea turtles. In the following two weeks, a hashtag is being popularly used by facilities around the nation, tweeting out their own conservation programs and re-tweeting others to raise awareness, including those in New Orleans.

#Cutewithacause is seeking to raise awareness about the conservation efforts put forth by zoos and aquariums around the country.

@CMAquarium: “These endangered sea turtle hatchlings were rescued, rehabbed and released back out into the ocean by our awesome turtle team! #CuteWithACause:

@CamParkZoo: “Baby O has a name! Meet our smoosh faced baby, Razak! We raised quite a bit for @bornean_OU and can’t wait to help them out. #cutewithacause”

@CamParkZoo: “A portion of every @CamParkZoo membership is donated to global conservation efforts. Support your Zoo and wild animals too. #Cutewithacause”

@floridaaquarium: “Rescued, endangered baby #seaturtles staying at the aquarium while we wait for safer seas to send them swimming! #CuteWithACause”

@OmahaZoo: “When your hiding game is on point. Picture of Nika the Siberian tiger. #cuteanimaltweetoff #cutewithacause #caturday #endangered”

@MontereyAq: “Our white shark researchers work to solve mysteries about this misunderstood species. #CuteWithACause (Of course sharks are cute!)”

@MontereyAq: “Our surrogate-raised sea otters are helping restore a wetland! #CuteWithACause”

@WDWToday: “Disney partners with @ProyectoTiti to educate communities and protect Cotton-Top Tamarins in the wild. #CuteWithACause”

@AnimisInOcala: “We are #cutewithacause too! One of so many squirrels we have rehabbed and released thanks to volunteers and donors. Please help #SaveAnimis.”

@SedgwickCoZoo: “Less than 70 Amur Leopards left in the wild, we support the Amur Leopard and Tiger Alliance (ALTA) and their efforts in Russia. #CuteWithACause”

@GeorgiaAquarium: “Tank, our rescued green sea turtle, brings awareness to the hardships turtles face around the world. #cutewithacause”

@GeorgiaAquarium: “Our staff is dedicated to helping rescue and rehabilitate stranded sea lions in California. #cutewithacause”

@AquariumPacific: “The Guam kingfisher is extinct in the wild. In partnership with @zoos_aquariums we are working to restore their population. #CuteWithACause”