Why jump over the fence when the main gate is open?

Courtesy: Neola CastelinoA young boy slides through the gap in the fence of Al Nahda Park.

Dubai

A few days ago, I witnessed something dangerous in my area — Al Nahda in Dubai. A few young boys were climbing over the neighbourhood park’s fence. Al Nahda Park is open to all residents of the area and there is no entrance fee. Despite that, these youngsters chose to jump the fence instead of walking through the main entrance.

Over the next few days, I noticed a lot of other boys, aged between seven to twelve, who started entering the park in the same manner. Some could be seen jumping over the fence, while the younger ones tried to slide through the gap.

I don’t understand the reasons why these boys take such risks to enter the park. The main gates are open throughout the day till 10pm, and the security guard doesn’t question any child who enters the park, as it is open for all. But, what concerns me is the fact that the fence has sharp metal edges, which could increase the risk of them getting hurt.

I feel it has become a trend for these boys to enter the park in this dangerous manner, rather than through the main entrance. But, they need to understand that such stunts are dangerous and no one is going to praise them for such acts. It is better to be safe than sorry. The park guards should stop such unruly behaviour.

— The reader is a pupil based in Dubai.

Be a community reporter. Send us your videos and pictures at readers@gulfnews.com