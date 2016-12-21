Where do we cycle?

Picture for illustrative purposes only.

About a month ago, I was cycling on the pavement at the Al Majaz Park, when a police officer stopped me. He told me that it was illegal to cycle on the pavement and then my cycle was confiscated. I also noticed that the vehicle in which my cycle was dumped had many other cycles, which I believe may have been confiscated for similar offences.

I reside in the Al Taawun area of Sharjah and as a cycling enthusiast, I feel that cycling has not gotten the importance it deserves in the emirate.

I believe cycling can help today’s generation in many ways; as a hobby, as a method of exercise and as a means of transportation for many. Unfortunately, there are hardly any places where one can cycle in Sharjah. As there are no designated cycling tracks, people often cycle on the roads, but this is very risky due to the traffic. This forces many passionate cyclists to use the pedestrian sidewalks or beach-side pavements as a cycling track.

I strongly believe that, most cyclists and motorists aren’t aware of the proper safety measures concerning cycling and the priorities that cyclists should have.

To narrate a recent incident, one of my classmates and a cycling enthusiast, Aditya, who also resides in the same locality as me in Sharjah, met with a minor accident while cycling on the road. Even with appropriate safety measures such as a helmet, a reflector vest and lights, he was hit by a car from behind. Fortunately, he didn’t suffer any major injuries, however he has fractured his right arm.

“The impact of the accident was so severe that I fainted and had to be taken by an ambulance,” he said.

This caused considerable distress to his parents and the people who witnessed the accident. Even after abiding by all the laws, he had still become an unfortunate victim of an accident. According to Aditya, he believes that cycling should also be prioritised. He also believes that proper awareness campaigns should be conducted to make the emirate cycling-friendly.

My other classmate Amit, is a hardcore cycling enthusiast. However, he and his father always travel all the way to the Al Qudra cycling track, a place that is approximately 62 kilometres away from their homes to cycle comfortably and safely! “This may not be practical for many,” he said but because of their sincere passion for cycling, they “get up every Friday at dawn and set off for a 62 kilometre journey to stay fit” and fulfill their passions. If there are more viable alternatives or the nation becomes more cyclist-friendly, then they wouldn’t have to go through such hardships to enjoy.

If sufficient cycling tracks are made available, then more people would enjoy the activity and may also consider it as a convenient mode of transportation. Promoting cycling will benefit the society, because it is also good for the environment, it reduces traffic congestion and even helps in cutting down on various health problems. Some rules should be made, though, to ensure that these facilities aren’t misused.

— The reader is a student based in Sharjah.

FACTBOX:

A new cycling and jogging track is set to open behind Sharjah’s National Park by the end of the year, as stated in a Gulf News report published in November. The project includes two rubberised tracks for cyclists and joggers, stretching from behind the park on the road towards Sharjah-Al Dhaid. Each of the two tracks is three metres wide and 2.2km long. There will be 120 environment-friendly LED lamp posts installed next to the track, which will keep it well lit and save energy.

According to another Gulf News report published in January 2014, cyclists are banned from using pavements and main roads. They can use marked cycle paths and secondary roads, which presumably means internal roads. Cyclists on pavements designated for walking only will be fined. Every person riding a bicycle has to wear a helmet.