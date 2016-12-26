Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Tips to keep your resolutions

Readers and an expert provide tips for people who make New Year’s resolutions

Gulf News
 

Some tips provided by Karen Anne Andrews, clinical psychologist and Gulf News readers:

Be realistic about your resolutions.

Be specific and detailed about each resolution.

Have a plan of action, including what you’ll do when you feel like you’re failing.

Enjoy the process.

Write your resolution on a piece of paper and stick it in a place where you can see it every day.

Mark your progress on a calendar.

Focus on the sense of accomplishment leading to self-control.

Be patient and persistent.

Talk about your resolution with family, colleagues and friends.

Learn to accept that there will always be things that will go wrong.

Clear vision, focus and honest intentions are necessary.

Sort out your priorities.

More from Your Reports

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour Reports

Also In Your Reports

Why are many unable to fulfill resolutions?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway