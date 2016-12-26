Tips to keep your resolutions
Some tips provided by Karen Anne Andrews, clinical psychologist and Gulf News readers:
Be realistic about your resolutions.
Be specific and detailed about each resolution.
Have a plan of action, including what you’ll do when you feel like you’re failing.
Enjoy the process.
Write your resolution on a piece of paper and stick it in a place where you can see it every day.
Mark your progress on a calendar.
Focus on the sense of accomplishment leading to self-control.
Be patient and persistent.
Talk about your resolution with family, colleagues and friends.
Learn to accept that there will always be things that will go wrong.
Clear vision, focus and honest intentions are necessary.
Sort out your priorities.