Social media trend report: Love trends on politics, family and food

Love knows no boundaries and social media users made sure they rode on the Valentine’s Day wave to make their voices heard. While some commented on the current political climate and issues facings immigrants in the US, others expressed love for their family, friends and even food. #LoveWithoutBorders was one of the more popular hashtags related to the day.

The world would be a better place if we practice LOVE & KINDNESS for all. #LoveWithoutBorders #Kindnessmatters #ReligiousFreedom pic.twitter.com/2F3uPuOJO0 — Daman Deep (@daman161113jal) February 12, 2017

They said God loves all his children

While why can't God's children see each other through his eyes?#LoveWithoutBorders #LoveBlindly — Lizette M Decorte (@mayeleydis) February 13, 2017

May every Christian extend their arms wide open with the loud and resounding message WE ARE YOUR NEIGHBOR! #lovewithoutborders #muslimban — Scott Bakken (@Scottcbakken) January 29, 2017

This is the face of true love🖤🖤 #LoveWithoutBorders pic.twitter.com/xh1Ip9B1rQ — Devann Taylor (@dpt316) January 15, 2017

‏@TaelsSara

Love is like a rollercoaster, with ups and downs. You can´t stay with your head in the clouds forever. #love #LoveWithoutBorders #passion

Watch & share this #ValentinesDay video. @UNFPA is working to put an end to child marriage https://t.co/fGaEtksN4Q pic.twitter.com/HTcMFPF1md — United Nations (@UN) February 12, 2017

