Social media trend report: Love trends on politics, family and food
Love knows no boundaries and social media users made sure they rode on the Valentine’s Day wave to make their voices heard. While some commented on the current political climate and issues facings immigrants in the US, others expressed love for their family, friends and even food. #LoveWithoutBorders was one of the more popular hashtags related to the day.
The world would be a better place if we practice LOVE & KINDNESS for all. #LoveWithoutBorders #Kindnessmatters #ReligiousFreedom pic.twitter.com/2F3uPuOJO0— Daman Deep (@daman161113jal) February 12, 2017
Swiss vote on naturalisation welcome move towards #LoveWithoutBorders #deardemocracy @globalvoices @POLITICOEurope https://t.co/BwgqJGotkB pic.twitter.com/r0Fe0oCYmA— people2power (@people2power) February 13, 2017
They said God loves all his children
While why can't God's children see each other through his eyes?#LoveWithoutBorders #LoveBlindly— Lizette M Decorte (@mayeleydis) February 13, 2017
Let's not forget the care, #LoveWithoutBorders & concern our parents showered on us. #Tomorrow_ParentsWorshipDay pic.twitter.com/CJ8fmxJK5J— s.a.prajapati (@saprajapati1) February 12, 2017
May every Christian extend their arms wide open with the loud and resounding message WE ARE YOUR NEIGHBOR! #lovewithoutborders #muslimban— Scott Bakken (@Scottcbakken) January 29, 2017
We must learn to live as sisters or perish together as fools. #PeopleFirst #ChicagoWomensMarch #LoveWithoutBorders #KnowledgeisPower pic.twitter.com/2qYW2xdCaz— David Albouy (@albouy) January 21, 2017
This is the face of true love🖤🖤 #LoveWithoutBorders pic.twitter.com/xh1Ip9B1rQ— Devann Taylor (@dpt316) January 15, 2017
@TaelsSara
Love is like a rollercoaster, with ups and downs. You can´t stay with your head in the clouds forever. #love #LoveWithoutBorders #passion
#TheResistance #ValentinesDay #RevolutionaryLove
Reclaim Feb14 as a Day of Revolutionary Love! https://t.co/Erb22rz1jK#Resist pic.twitter.com/ktBtsmZ6FA— The Anti-Trump (@IMPL0RABLE) February 13, 2017
Watch & share this #ValentinesDay video. @UNFPA is working to put an end to child marriage https://t.co/fGaEtksN4Q pic.twitter.com/HTcMFPF1md— United Nations (@UN) February 12, 2017
Frankly, this is the best #ValentinesDay card. 👌🏻#MakeYourValentinesGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/eVzl0Y71NQ— Hutch (@LawlessPirate) February 11, 2017
— Compiled by Huda Tabrez/Community Web Editor