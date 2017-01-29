Park in Abu Dhabi still needs repairs

Abu Dhabi

In December, 2015, Gulf News published my community report about a play area in Abu Dhabi’s Tourist Club Area, which needed to be fixed. The rides for children were damaged and the flooring, which is made of a soft material to protect children if they fall, is torn in many spots.

This park is a prime spot in this residential area and often visited by families and children. In all these months, we expected the concerned authorities to take a few measures to set things in order. But, for the longest time, the park’s entrance was blocked with boards reading, “Park temporarily closed” and “We apologise for the inconvenience. Garden under maintenance”.

I thought that the repair work at the park was underway. But, the outcome was more beautifications in and around the park, with the main focus on landscaping. The authorities didn’t touch the floors of the children’s play area and it is still the same (as seen in photograph). The tiles were not changed.

I was visiting the park a few days ago and noticed that the boards had been removed and two slides in the play area had been replaced. But, the rest of the rides and floor remains unrepaired.

I asked a few of the visitors sitting there and they also said that it would be easier for their children to play if the tiles were changed or replaced with artificial grass. The children could play their games uninterrupted.

I hope the authorities could accommodate the repairs.

— The reader is a resident of Abu Dhabi.

The reader’s complaint was raised with the management of Abu Dhabi Municipality. They replied: “This is in response to a complaint, which requested carrying out maintenance on the playground located in the Tourist Club Area. The damage has been surveyed, and the department is currently conducting a comprehensive study for maintenance works on the entire area. Repairs will be carried out once the necessary procedures are completed. We are keen on boosting cooperation with the newspaper.”