Leave campsites clean

Reader raises concerns over people littering campsites around the UAE

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Al Ain

There is no doubt that the desert is a breath of fresh air and a source of entertainment for many residents in the UAE, especially this time of the year when the weather is pleasant. But, what bothers me is the people who go camping and throw trash bags everywhere.

When you are out in the desert, enjoying some light off-roading, you need to realise that you are stepping into a public place where others go, as well. Some people do not care about hygiene.

A few days ago, I took our dogs out for a desert run in Dubai’s Al Qudra area, and came across a mess. We were nowhere near the road, as that wouldn’t have been safe for the dogs, but found a lot of litter in the sand (as seen in photograph).

Despite the laudable efforts of the municipality, this uncivilised behaviour affects the beauty of the scenery and it is also harming wildlife. This is something I have observed during several trips to the desert or even in places closer to the cities.

Edwin George, a technical manager based in Dubai, goes camping regularly and in his trips he said he found that the beaches in Umm Al Quwain were the worst.

He said: “The place where we are going to this weekend will need to be cleaned up a bit before we camp there. Whenever the municipal cleaners leave and people arrive to camp, the garbage stays there for another day, which is bad for all the animals and birds in the area. We should clean up well after ourselves.”

Mohammad Younas, a fire safety engineer based in Dubai, has also come across dirty camp sites, especially in Ras Al Khaimah.

He said: “I went camping on a beach near Al Murjan Island and it was so filthy. The beach is beautiful, but we went there at night and at sunrise, we could only see the waste from people who left their garbage. When you go camping, you expect the sunrise to be great, but the waste and the leftovers will change your mind.”

I hope that this behaviour is reviewed. We teach our children about cleanliness, so why don’t we apply this principle in all places?

His Highness Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, had once said that he loved the desert. Leaving this place clean after the completion of your camping trip reflects the ethics and advancement of an individual. A large segment of campers always clean up after their trips, but those who cause pollution, and leave their leftovers and other waste lying on the ground should be reprimanded.

Maintaining a clean environment is the real guarantee for a better life, for present and future generations. Leave the place as clean as you would find it.

— The reader is based in Al Ain.

Be a community reporter. Send us your videos and pictures at readers@gulfnews.com

FACTBOX:

According to a Gulf News report published on March 24, littering or dumping waste in an area will result in the municipality inspectors imposing a fine of Dh500. This also applies to public parks and even busy commercial areas around the UAE.

