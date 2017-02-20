Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

How can parents help?

Some tips for people to help their children develop essential skills

Gulf News
 

Joao Lourenco, clinical psychologist and child specialist based in Dubai, provides some tips on how parents can help their children develop emotional and social skills.

• Model social skills. Children learn from seeing how you treat your friends or behave.

• Prompt your child to ask for help, take turns, share something or give a compliment.

• Participate in pretend play.  

• Prompt your child with a suggestion of the appropriate words to use.

• Talk with children about how to be with others.

• If a child is aggressive, respond to their feeling but tell them that you don’t like their behaviour.

• Prompt your child to notice their friends’ activities or moods.

• Teach your child to smile and greet other people.

• Teach skills like relating and listening to others, being friendly and responding and showing interest in what others have to say.

Asha Susan Mani, an autism and behavioural consultant based in Sharjah, provides tips to parents with autistic children.

• Teach them to play interactively with variety of peers.

• Teach them to share, return the greetings and respond appropriately to the instruction of peers.

• Teach them to sit appropriately in a group and attend to the teacher and other students and follow the instructions.

• Help them follow classroom routines, like behaving appropriately during transitions, doing the class work independently, waiting for their turn to do activities, getting in line on request, completing tasks and bringing their work to the teacher.

 

Fact Box

Joao Lourenco, clinical psychologist, and Asha Susan Mani, an autism and behavioural consultant, provides some tips on how parents can help their children.

Prompt your child to ask for help, take turns, share something or give a compliment.

Children learn from seeing how you treat your friends or behave.

Participate in pretend play.

Prompt your child with a suggestion of the appropriate words to use.

Talk with children about how to be with others.

If a child is aggressive, respond to their feeling but tell them that you don’t like their behaviour.

Prompt your child to notice their friends’ activities or moods.

Teach your child to smile and greet other people.

Teach skills like relating and listening to others, being friendly and responding and showing interest in what others have to say.

Teach them to play interactively with variety of peers.

More from Your Reports

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour Reports

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Your Reports

Change your attitude, change the world
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore