Giving is the focus for December winner

Dubai

The UAE declared 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’. Charity, help, empathy, paying it forward, are all different ways of sharing, to help find that commonality of human understanding and emotion - something that has become vital in a day and age of divisive politics and arbitrary violence.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in his statement: “Through my humble experience, I believe giving is not limited to monetary donations. Rather, ‘giving’ is defined by the differences we make: the differences in someone’s life, in a society, or in a nation... Every father, mother, son and daughter can ask him or herself how they can contribute to the advancement of their families and communities. All of us have the capability and capacity to make a real difference in the lives of those around us. There are so many ways to give. We can give back to our environment – to clean beaches and deserts, to care for trees and to be kind to all inhabitants on our earth. ‘Giving’ is easy and abundant… it is feeding a bird, smiling at your neighbours, or going above and beyond at your job. If you are a person with power and responsibility, ‘giving’ is making your people happy, and being kind to them when you implement laws.

“Volunteerism is another way to give: volunteer an hour, a day or a week of your time; volunteer your skills, your knowledge and your energy. Volunteer and make a difference in your society....”

Our first place winner M.N. Vivekanandan, a Dubai based student, embodies that spirit of giving with his social initiative. He collects left over medicines through his Share N Care Library and donates it to charities that work with hospitals. With the rising cost of living, these free medicines would definitely help those in need.

His report, ‘An initiative to save medicines’, was published on December 3. I take the opportunity to urge all our readers to look up the article on www.gulfnews.com and help with donating unused medicines if possible.

Second place goes to the Save an Animal report, ‘From tragic beginning to a happier life’, by Kremena Ivanova. It was published on December 17. A story that breaks your heart with its narrative, as it talks about a two-year-old German Shepherd kept captive in a cage, along with her puppies. I once read this written on the wall of a well known church in Mumbai, India - ‘God make me the man my dog thinks I am’. How truly wonderful that would be! We would know no malice, we would only know loyalty, love and forgiveness. Let’s all pledge to fight for the rights of those who cannot ask for it themselves, for that’s is what makes us human and humane.

Third place goes to the report, ‘There is an urgent need to have more designated cycling tracks’, by Gautam Gopinathan. It was published on December 22. The headline summarises what the report is about. As infrastructure evolves and populations grow, it becomes imperative that urban planning take into account as many modes of environmentally friendly transport as possible - for a cleaner, greener future.

PROFILES:

First: M. N. Vivekanandan

Published on December 3, 2016

M. N. Vivekanandan, a student based in Dubai, wrote about his initiative to collect and donate unused medicines to charity organisations, thus reducing its wastage. He believes that community reports are a “good platform to pass messages across to people at a fast pace”. The reader is a regular contributor and tries to raise awareness on different issues around his community.

He said: “Man is a social being. We live together, grow together, work together and share together. So, it is everyone’s duty to care about others.”

In December 2016, he visited a hospital in Dubai to deposit the first round of medicines, which weighed 115kg. “A lot of people who contributed referred to the Gulf News report and said that it was an opportunity for them to put their leftover medicines to good use,” he said.

Second: Kremena Ivanova

Published on December 17, 2016

Kremena Ivanova, the founder of 38Smiles, an animal rescue and adoption centre in Dubai, highlighted the case of a German Shepherd that was locked away in a cage with her seven pups, with no food, water or bedding. The group rescued her and helped find homes for her pups. The day after the report was published in Gulf News, a family came forward, fell in love with the dog, Chelsea, and took her home on Christmas.

She said: “The Dubai-based family were looking for a dog that was active, because they go camping and spend a lot of time outdoors. The reports published in the ‘Save an Animal’ section of Gulf News are great because they shed light on the issues we deal with on a daily basis. There’s animal cruelty that a lot of people are not aware of, or may not even be interested in. It’s great that we get to share both happy and sad stories and make people realise what is happening around them.”

Third: Gautam Gopinathan

Published on December 22, 2016

Gautam Gopinathan, a student based in Sharjah, asked for more designated space for cyclists in Sharjah. He pointed out how he was cycling at the Al Majaz Park and his bicycle was confiscated. Through his report, he hoped to “get the message across to people” about the issue.

He said: “Newspapers are one of the most influential forms of mass media and are read by a large number of people. Writing such community reports would help highlight the issue and allow it to be resolved by the authorities. I received responses from my friends and neighbours, who congratulated me on getting my report published. They also complimented me on my choice of topic.”

— Profiles compiled by Rabab Khan/Community Interactivity Editor