Donating blood, saving lives

Reader organised a blood donation drive in Dubai

  • Mylene and Roshanara Sait-Rosenberg.Image Credit: Mylene Sait-Rosenberg
  • Image Credit: Mylene Sait-Rosenberg
  • Image Credit: Mylene Sait-Rosenberg
  • A mobile unit provided by the Dubai Blood Donation Centre.Image Credit: Mylene Sait-Rosenberg
  • Volunteers helping at the event.Image Credit: Mylene Sait-Rosenberg
  • Small plants gifted to all the donours.Image Credit: Mylene Sait-Rosenberg
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Fifteen minutes and one pint of donated blood is all it takes to save up to three lives, as stated by the US-based Brookhaven National Laboratory. So, my mum came up with the idea of organising a blood donation drive, as she remembered the difficult times they faced when my grandmother needed regular blood transfusions. She was suffering from a disorder called myelofibrosis, which is a bone marrow disorder that disrupts a body’s normal production of blood cells.

I realised how important this is because whilst I am living a wonderful life, there could be a teenager my age, lying in a hospital bed, in desperate need of blood. This is not something that one thinks of in their everyday lives, which is why I hoped this campaign would raise awareness that there are people who need help in other ways than financial.

We went to the Dubai Blood Donation Centre in October 2016 where I presented my idea to Nadia Kalantar, the head of marketing and blood donor recruitment unit. She kindly offered to provide the mobile unit for the blood collection.

She said: “Each blood donation may potentially help save up to four lives for those suffering from Thalassemia, Leukemia or road accident victims and many other cases. This campaign is to motivate regular blood donors to continue giving blood and to motivate new donors to begin doing so, particularly young people.”

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that is unfortunately common in the UAE. Patients need regular blood transfusions, as often as every three weeks. My friends and I visited the Thalassemia Unit at the Latifa Hospital in Dubai and there were children as young as three, waiting for their turn to receive a blood transfusion.

My campaign may not cover all the needs of these people, but even if it only helps a fraction of what is needed, it will mean so much. I know how it feels to lose someone that is dear to you, so the idea of saving emotional distress a family would suffer after a loss means the world to me.

We chose to conduct the campaign on February 10 at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. I named the initiative ‘Somebody Needs You’ and created a presentation and flyers, which were sent to my family, friends and teachers. They included details of the drive.

After the registration process, we gave each donor a small plant, a symbol of life, with a handwritten card. People of different nationalities and from all walks of life showed up and we had 45 donors in around four hours.

Shivanthi and Shiranka Leo, Sri Lankan nationals based in Dubai, heard about the drive on the radio and decided to come support the campaign. They said it was “a pleasure to be here” because “donating blood saves a life”.

Martin Mirmand, a French national and business owner, said: “Giving blood can help all, with no distinction of gender, race or religion. It is a simple way to contribute.”

Gillian Harper, an Australian yoga instructor, said: “Being a part of something that can save someone’s life is the kindest gift we can offer our world.”

Ahmad Al Sharif, an Emirati, said: “It is my first time donating blood, but I am sure I will be happy after.”

Martin Mirmand, a French national, said: “Giving blood can help all, with no distinction of gender, race or religion. It is a simple way to contribute to the UAE's Year of Giving campaign.”

My mum, Roshanara Sait-Rosenberg, said: "Maybe this is a drop in the ocean, but this is only the beginning. Everyone who joined us that morning has promised to try and make a difference. Besides saving a life, it is also another way of saying thank you to Dubai.”

— The reader is a student based in Dubai.

Be a community reporter. Send us your videos and pictures at readers@gulfnews.com

