Darkness is a concern for pedestrians

Reader is concerned about street lights being switched off before the sun rises

Image Credit: Courtesy: Nityashri Sankaran
Street lights that are turned off early make the whole area on King Abdul Aziz Street in Sharjah dark and this is a problem for schoolchildren trying to cross the road and deal with the glare of headlights at the same time.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah

I generally leave for school by 5.40am and was shocked to see how dark it was outside when I went back after the winter break. The street lights on King Abdul Aziz Street in Sharjah were all switched off, despite the fact that the sun hadn’t risen yet.

The same scene can be witnessed on the King Faisal Street. These are both busy residential areas with a lot of traffic congestion, with many roads blocked so early in the day by the many school buses.

The weather is cooler and in the past few weeks the mornings have been foggy or dusty. There is enough sunlight only after 6.15am and the street lights being turned off early makes the whole area dark. Outdoor lighting is intended to enhance safety and security at night and keeping them switched on for an extra half hour, till 6am or so, during the winter would be beneficial. A lot of children leave their homes at this time to catch the bus to school, and I am concerned for our safety.

The headlights of vehicles also create a lot of glare, making crossing the road difficult as there is very low visibility. The lighting issue should be addressed as these dark and foggy mornings might persist till March.

I urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action on this issue as it is a huge cause for concern for pedestrians and motorists.

 

— The reader is a pupil based in Sharjah.

 

Be a community reporter. Send us your videos and pictures at readers@gulfnews.com.

 

Editor’s note: The complaint was forwarded to the management of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority for comments. However, despite repeated reminders, they did not respond.

Sharjah
