Community reporters raise battle cry against littering

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Community reporters raise battle cry against littering

Ban plastic say community report winners

  • Adithiyan RajanImage Credit: Supplied
  • Mohammad Abdul GaffarImage Credit: Supplied
  • Nassil MohammadImage Credit: Supplied
  • Vismaya SanilkumarImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Dubai

The future as a dust bowl, with a nearly nonexistent global population of animals and plants is no longer just a cinematic interpretation. Perhaps we are not as near a blighted tomorrow as seen in Interstellar but if the WWF’s Living Planet Report for 2016 is anything to go by, then we can expect a 58 per cent decline in global biodiversity by 2020. That is just about three years away!

The report states that we are “putting the survival of other species and our own future at risk”, unless “we act now”.

And two of the biggest threats are habitat loss and degradation, along with pollution. We need animals, we need flora and fauna to continue as a species, we are inter-dependent. So, when we kill them off, we kill ourselves off. A point well raised in our top community report for the month of January.

The article, “Al Qudra Lake, from campsite to dumping ground”, the result of a collaborative effort by three readers, Mohammad Abdul Gaffar, Nassil Mohammad and Vismaya Sanilkumar, showed the environmental impact of littering - dead swans, herons battling plastic bags and garbage covering the shore of the lake. It takes 500-1,000 years for plastic to degrade. So, all this rubbish is going to be around for a while.

Al Qudra is a beautiful lake and campsite created for the community with a habitat that is home to nearly 175 species of birds, which is being slowly decimated because people cannot be bothered to clean up after themselves. Maintaining a water body in the middle of the desert is a tall task that the authorities have done their best to fulfil. The least, we, as residents could do is to ensure that it is not destroyed by our ignorance and misconduct. Go green, stop littering and save your planet.

Second place goes to the report, “Yoga enthusiasts banned from park in Dubai”, by Shivashankari Pasupathy. The headline offers the gist of the story. But, this was a report that got a lot of reaction from our readers. Many were using the park for group yoga but have now been restricted to smaller numbers. It was unfortunate that a response from Dubai Municipality was not forthcoming on the matter. But, we hope that they will look into the issue.

Third place goes to Adithiyan Rajan and his group of 12 students who decided to raise awareness about the dangers of using plastic at a local supermarket. Their campaign aims to help adults understand the need to limit the use of plastic as much as possible. As said by Meghana Senthil Kumar, a member of the group: “I find it absolutely ironic how every bit of plastic that has ever been created still exists and this polymer has been wrecking ... the world.” According to EcoWatch.com, “enough plastic is thrown away each year to circle the Earth four times”. Not surprising, because the site stated that approximately 500 billion plastic bags are used worldwide each year. That is more than 1 million bags being used every minute. So please - reduce, reuse, recycle.

PROFILES

First: Mohammad Abdul Gaffar, Nassil Mohammad and Vismaya Sanilkumar

Published on January 19, 2017

A collaborative effort between three readers resulted in a detailed report about the dire situation at Al Qudra Lake in Dubai.

Mohammad Abdul Gaffar, a sales executive based in Dubai, came across a dead swan during his visit to the campsite with his family. His first instinct was to take a picture and send an alert to the newspaper. “Community reports provide a good platform to people living in the UAE to share their concerns and it is becoming more popular as we see more people writing reports,” he said.

Nassil Mohammad, a sales executive based in Dubai, spotted a heron trying to consume a plastic bag at the same location. As a photography enthusiast, Mohammad is always on the lookout for locations where he can find different species of birds and so, chose Al Qudra Lake.

He said: “Community reports are a good platform to raise awareness about such issues. People interested in Nature and birds would love to visit this destination. But, people’s behaviour will shut it down.”

Vismaya Sanilkumar, a student based in Sharjah, believes that such reports are raising awareness about “otherwise ignored aspects of our surroundings”. As someone who makes a conscious effort to be environmentally friendly, Sanilkumar is happy that he has a platform to express his concerns. “These reports have helped me to become more conscious of the environment and the effects of mankind’s actions,” he said.

Second: Shivashankari Pasupathy

Published on January 26, 2017

Shivashankari Pasupathy, a teacher based in Dubai, highlighted the situation wherein a group of people doing yoga at a park in Dubai, were initially banned from doing so, and were later asked to come in smaller groups. In her opinion, community reports help keep people informed of public affairs.

She said: “Allowing people to share their thoughts, complain, criticise and also appreciate various issues is the best part. After my report was published, fellow yoga mates, neighbours, friends and colleagues all echoed a similar sentiment and have rallied their resources in spreading the word, hoping to achieve a fruitful outcome.”

Third: Adithiyan Rajan

Published on January 16, 2017

Adithiyan Rajan, a student based in Dubai, finds community reports to be a “successful way of communication” and sharing of information. He is convinced that such a platform allows readers to be able to reach out to a large amount of people and create an impact.

He said: “The reports can bring out a positive change in the society. My teachers and neighbours congratulated my efforts in organising these campaigns for a social cause. When I shared this message with my friends and relatives abroad, I received an overwhelming response and felt that my work had transcended borders due to Gulf News.”

— Profiles compiled by Rabab Khan/Community Interactivity Editor

More from Your Reports

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
sharjah
follow this tag on MGNsharjah

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour Reports

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Reports

A campaign to reduce air pollution
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE