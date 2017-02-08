A campaign to reduce air pollution

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

A campaign to reduce air pollution

150 people participate in an awareness drive in Sharjah

  • Participants of an awareness drive at Sharjah's Buhairah Corniche.Image Credit: Rohan Kapur
  • Rohan Kapur lead the awareness drive in Sharjah.Image Credit: Rohan Kapur
Gulf News
 

Sharjah

Chinese philosopher Confucius said: “I hear and I may forget. I see and I may remember. But, when I do, I shall understand.”

The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow. If they inculcate eco-conservation habits at an early age, they will carry the same with them, throughout their youth.

Air pollution affects over 80 per cent of people living in urban areas, as stated by a World Health Organisation (WHO) report. Keeping this in mind, and in order to raise awareness about the rising air pollution levels in the region, we organised an event called ‘Solution to Pollution’, in collaboration with Bee’ah, Sharjah’s environmental management company.

The campaign included a creative walkathon and two competitive events in the vicinity of Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah.

The walkathon, called ‘Walk to Reduce Air Pollution Silently’ (Wraps), was the first of its kind in the region, with over 150 participants from all around the country, primarily children. The eco-warriors walked silently, highlighting their innovative solutions for pollution through their powerful, attention-grabbing placards.

Early in the morning on a weekend, passersby, joggers, motorists, worshippers heading to the mosque, and anyone else we crossed paths with, stopped and looked at the parade of change-makers. Contrary to conventional methods of shouting slogans to grab attention, a silent campaign created a larger, unprecedented impact, supported by the black clothes and face masks that all participants wore, to highlight the menace of air pollution.

The campaign also hosted an e-waste collection drive, comprising computers and peripherals, mobile phones, ceiling fans, microwaves, transformers, printers, water dispensers, wires and batteries. In a nutshell, we saved and diverted more than 140,794kg of carbon dioxide emissions — a whopping amount of savings — from a single event. In simple terms, this is equal to the amount of energy needed to run 15 homes for a year, or the equivalent of removing 30 cars off the road for an entire year.

All the items were duly taken away by Bee’ah’s workers to their recycling yards, thus diverting it from landfills.

Another primary purpose of this event was to raise awareness about the e-waste bin provided by Bee’ah outside Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah, and about depositing e-waste at this designated place.

The top collectors of the e-cyclethon, based on the amount of carbon dioxide emissions diverted, and the people with the most creative and conceptually sound placards were awarded by Bee’ah.

Anjum Hasan, a teacher based in Sharjah, stated: “Let’s kill it before it kills us! Air pollution is truly a silent killer.”

Air pollution can be significantly reduced by using public transport and using electric and hybrid cars. In the UAE, the authorities are very active about eco-conservation. They organise many environmentally friendly events, such as the Dubai Car Free Day, which was organised recently by Dubai Municipality. Many electric car charging stations are also provided in Dubai and many hybrid taxis are now available.

Fernando Gabaon, events logistics coordinator at Bee’ah, was amazed by the e-waste collection and the creativity of young students, when it came to designing innovative placards.

He said: “The silent walk is something I have never seen before. Over 100 students holding placards, walking silently and spreading awareness to curb air pollution has created an indelible impression in my mind.”

I would like to encourage all readers to come and participate in lead events such as these, and to be innovative when fighting menaces that plague our society. Our group, ‘Serve the heroes’, is active on social media and we share details of such events on our Facebook page.

 

— The reader is a student based in Sharjah.

 

Be a community reporter. Send us your videos and pictures at readers@gulfnews.com

More from Your Reports

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour Reports

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Reports

Environmental issues in focus
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE