Would you live on Mars?

Your grandchildren could be Martians with the UAE’s 2117 Mars project. According to the page A9 report, ‘UAE to build city on Mars by 2117’, published in the Nation section of Gulf News on February 15, it will be a collaborative effort between space institutions.

Three quarters of readers said they wouldn’t live on Mars if given the chance. Perhaps at this point, it’s difficult to absorb the idea, seeing as the Arab world’s first spacecraft to Mars will launch in 2020.

However, research and planning for eventually living on Mars has been ongoing for many years. Scientists from around the world have been simulating life on Mars in a dome in Hawaii, US. According to the US-based Washington Post, the current simulation test began last month. Six scientists will live in the dome for eight months without any outside physical contact and a 20-minute communication delay.

