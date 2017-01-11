Google’s self-driving car division has planned tests for its new fleet of minivans on public roads in California and Arizona, US. Last week, at the US-based Consumer Electronics Show (CES), companies gave test rides to hundreds of potential customers in driverless cars, too.

This shows that self-driving cars are finally making the leap from the lab to the showroom. But, does this mean that people are ready to buy them? Seven in ten respondents of a poll on gulfnews.com don’t seem to think so.

According to a CNN report, an organisation that advocates for professional drivers in the US has asked for a ban on these vehicles as it will eliminate thousands of jobs and damage the local economy.

Another report in Forbes, an American business magazine, highlights some security concerns that people have, including issues with its technology and whether they would lead to more accidents.

Ame Kumori posted a comment on the official Gulf News page and said: “It depends on its safety and efficiency and knowing what kind of laws are needed for these kind of vehicles. I would trust the vehicle more if it had an override switch, in case there was a glitch in the system.”

Would you buy a self-driving vehicle? Tell us at readers@gulfnews.com