The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the launch of cars you can rent by the minute for commuters to save time and money, according to the page A4 report, ‘Now rent a car at your convenience in Dubai’, published in the Nation section of Gulf News on January 16.

Gulf News asked readers online: Will you rent a car by the minute? Three quarters of respondents said they wouldn’t.

With 45 locations around Dubai to help commuters get from their public transportation stops to closer to home, the service does offer convenience to those facing this issue. That being said, residents and tourists interested in renting a car by the minute will need a valid driver’s licence and a smartphone, which may explain why some respondents won’t be using it.

