Will you be travelling this year?

Half of the respondents of an online poll plan to travel for leisure

Image Credit: AP
Seagulls waiting for tourists to feed them on the South Bank of the River Thames, in London
Gulf News
 

Planning to travel this year, but not sure where to go? The Associated Press, an American news agency, released a list of 15 destinations based on events, trends and recommendations from travel agents, magazines and publishers. And when asked online, half of the respondents of the gulfnews.com poll said they would be travelling for leisure in the next 12 months.

According to the US Travel Association, a vacation has a positive impact on a person’s health. It can reduce stress and is an effective way to enhance wellbeing. A research conducted by them showed that after only a day or two of being off, 89 per cent of respondents saw significant drops in stress. Additionally, travel was linked to decreased risks of heart attack and depression.

From Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration to Finland marks 100 years since independence, the world has a lot to offer this year. So, where are you headed? Tell us at readers@gulfnews.com.

