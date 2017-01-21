Friday was US President Donald Trump’s inauguration day and in his speech, he vowed to unify Americans – to unify the country. Although, according the page A20 report, ‘Trump era begins with pomp, protest’, published in the World section of Gulf News on January 21, there were thousands of anti-Trump protesters.

Gulf News asked readers online: Will Donald Trump be able to unify America? Seven out of 10 poll respondents said no.

Many have been eagerly waiting to see what moves Trump will make after his inflammatory speeches during his presidential campaign. With his sexist comments about women, talk of building a wall between Mexico, Islamophobic comments on Muslims in America and foreign policy, it’s not surprising that readers don’t think he’ll be able to unify Americans.

The International Business Times reported that in 2015 there were 3.3 million Muslims in the US. Former President Barack Obama had been trying to attain legal status for illegal immigrants, but that will likely change now. In a report from the Central Migration Studies, the total number of undocumented immigrants in the US was 10.9 million in 2015.

Do you think Trump will be a unifying force for all Americans? Share your views with us on readers@gulfnews.com.