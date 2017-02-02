When did you last use a typewriter?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

When did you last use a typewriter?

It seems that the typewriter era is slowly nearing an end, as readers respond to the Gulf News poll

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Gulf News wanted to know when they last time readers used a typewriter. Sadly, nine out of 10 poll respondents said they either don’t remember or never have. In the report, ‘The ribbon has run out’, published in the Today section of Gulf News on February 1, there are only a few thousand professional typists remaining in India. For those who don’t know how to use a computer, this is a major issue.

It’s not surprising that the typewriter is slowly fading away, as using a computer has become the norm today. It’s easy, there’s no issue when making a typo, we have spell check and the list is endless why computers have become the popular means for communicating. However, you might still be able to find a young hipster with a typewriter in their apartment or in the park, as this has become a trend among young people!

Do you remember last using a typewriter? Share your views with us on readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Your Say

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Say

Photographing the arrival of winter
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah