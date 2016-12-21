What makes you happy?

According to the page A10 report, ‘Dubai residents are a happy lot’, published in the Nation section of Gulf News on December 20, the Dubai Social Survey for 2015 showed that residents are happy – on a scale of 1 to 10, they said 8.2.

More than half of Gulf News poll respondents said that financial security is what makes them happy. Four out of 10 said safety and security. This is likely why Dubai residents are happy here if these are the aspects that matter most.

According to the survey, 98.3 per cent of residents said they feel safe here. For meeting basic needs in clothing, food and living, 93.4 per cent said they felt financially secure. Gulf News readers have long raved about feeling safe in the UAE. In a Gulf News report in July, Dubai residents emphasised how safety and income is what attracted them to Dubai. In the report, reader Simon Bangs said: “I chose to live in Dubai because it offers a better proposition for me than back home. I can choose to live in Nigeria and get paid more but I will have less security. I can be secure in Norway but I will not get the same income. But you can get that balance in Dubai.”

