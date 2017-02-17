Mobile
What is the best solution to Israel-Palestine conflict?

Eight in ten respondents of a poll on gulfnews.com support the two-state solution

Gulf News
 

US President Donald Trump’s comments made the news again when he seemed to back away from having two states as part of a peace accord between Israel and the Palestinians. Many reacted with alarm as the Trump Administration appeared to be easing away from long-standing US support for Palestinian statehood, with some saying that such a policy would undercut the chances of progress toward reconciliation between the two sides.

In light of this, we asked our online readers, what did they think was the best solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict? There was a clear majority for the two separate states, with eight in ten respondents voting for the two-state solution.

According to a report published in the The New York Times, US-based daily newspaper, 55 per cent of Israelis still support the notion of a two-state solution, while support among the Palestinians is lesser at 44 per cent. The report goes on to state that both sides have recognised that it would require adjustments, but supporters believe that the two-state solution could be successfully executed.

Is there a lack of political will on both sides? What do you think is a viable solution in this scenario? Tell us at readers@gulfnews.com.

